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Nike’s Freaky Slip-on Sneaker Has Never Looked Better

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's First Sight Shadow sneaker has officially gone fashion.

On August 4, the futuristic Nike model hit the runway at Anne Sofie Madsen's Spring/Summer 2027 presentation, marking its first fashion week moment since debuting in July.

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The shoes revealed at the show weren't a collaboration with Anne Sofie Madsen, sadly. Instead, the Copenhagen label put two general-release efforts on the catwalk, specifically the "Triple Black" pair and the "Metallic Silver" iteration. And even when next to the collection's beautiful sheer layers and ruffled gowns, the Nike slip-on stood out. That's what it was born to do, honestly.

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The Shadow is the third sneaker to come from Nike's First Sight collection, a batch of wildly futuristic sneakers playing on various sports models. There's the First Sight Noir, which is this admittedly techy-sophisticated take on track shoes. Meanwhile, the Mirage is a weird soccer cleat with unexpected dress shoe appeal.

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The Shadow offers the best of Nike's basketball shoes — cough, Foamposites, cough — in laceless sneaker format. It's almost like the Clogposite if it didn't take the trunk off.

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Nike's Shadow is still gaining its footing in the market, so maybe it's not ready for its first collab just yet. However, it is nice to see it on the runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

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Anne Sofie Madsen and Nike didn't leave fans empty-handed, though. The brands will host a collaborative pop-up from August 5 to August 6, featuring one-off reworked Nike pieces.

Maybe next season, we'll finally get that Anne Sofie Madsen x Nike sneaker.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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