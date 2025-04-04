Birkenstock's Sleek New Mule Isn't Trying to be Stylish

The Birkenstock Profi Birki didn’t need a sleek new update to become a stylish slip-on. But still, it’s nice to see the German label subtly elevate one of its most hard-working models.

Part of the Birkenstock Professional series, a comfort-oriented workwear line designed for those who spend long days on their feet, the Profi Birki 2.0 is specifically designed for kitchen workers.

A removable PU footbed, fluid-resistant upper, and lugged outsole (which has been certified as slip-resistant!) are all useful features a professional cook would want and need.

Yet I, someone who’s professional cooking experience is non-existent, am also eyeing up a pair of these simple clogs.

Although, admittedly, for different reasons.

Birkenstock’s professional line has built a following among fashion-curious non-professional cooks. This ilk of hardy slip-on work shoes has attracted fashion collaborations, streetwear copycats, and our undivided attention.

It’s a phenomenon that reaches far beyond Birkenstock (although the German company is the most famous maker of these rugged slip-ons). Pioneering fashion labels like COMME des GARÇONS have also started collaborating on this style of shoe.

The OG Profi Birki was already in this category of accidentally stylish work shoes, its pebbled upper and sharply turned-up toe being notable features. Now, with the 2.0, its look has been simplified.

A new flat sole gives the Profi Birki 2.0 a shape more closely resembling a sneaker than a clog, and the all-PU upper has a new smooth texture. While these upgrades will have been made with functionality in mind, they also make for a more refined look.

And available for just short of $90, this sleek slip-on comes at a fraction of the price of its high-fashion counterparts. Once again, Birkenstock’s professional line is accidentally providing affordably priced fashion.