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ASICS’ Strappy Dad Sandal Nails Summer With Ease

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Sun's out, Filimys out. With the summer just on the horizon, ASICS' sneaker-sandals, like GEL-Filimy, have begun defrosting.

Yes, the strapped-up hybrid model, which helped lead 2025's sneaker-sandal craze, keeps the same energy for Summer 2026. It lands in both classic and all-new schemes, including the no-fail all-black option.

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The entire design once again goes dark with blacked-out mesh uppers, stretchy straps, and chunky cushioned soles borrowed from the GEL-NANDI trail sneaker.

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On top of the black, the ASICS Gel-Filimy sandal has also appeared in silver and grey colorways, as well as a brand-new "Mineral Beige" option. Most are already available. The all-black is currently up for grabs on Extra Butter's website for $115.

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There are some new faces in this year's sneaker-sandal movement, but honestly, many brands are bringing back previous hits.

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ASICS hasn't introduced any new sandal hybrids...yet (it does have a dad mule on the way, though). The GEL-Filimy isn't new, nor is the GT-2160 sandal. But they are good and reliable. Why not freshen up these dad sandals with new, stylish colorways?

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Or, leave them as is. That works just fine, too.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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