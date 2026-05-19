ASICS’ Strappy Dad Sandal Nails Summer With Ease

Sun's out, Filimys out. With the summer just on the horizon, ASICS' sneaker-sandals, like GEL-Filimy, have begun defrosting.

Yes, the strapped-up hybrid model, which helped lead 2025's sneaker-sandal craze, keeps the same energy for Summer 2026. It lands in both classic and all-new schemes, including the no-fail all-black option.

The entire design once again goes dark with blacked-out mesh uppers, stretchy straps, and chunky cushioned soles borrowed from the GEL-NANDI trail sneaker.

On top of the black, the ASICS Gel-Filimy sandal has also appeared in silver and grey colorways, as well as a brand-new "Mineral Beige" option. Most are already available. The all-black is currently up for grabs on Extra Butter's website for $115.

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There are some new faces in this year's sneaker-sandal movement, but honestly, many brands are bringing back previous hits.

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ASICS hasn't introduced any new sandal hybrids...yet (it does have a dad mule on the way, though). The GEL-Filimy isn't new, nor is the GT-2160 sandal. But they are good and reliable. Why not freshen up these dad sandals with new, stylish colorways?

Or, leave them as is. That works just fine, too.

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