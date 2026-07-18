Birkenstock’s Balletcore Era Has Officially Begun

Birkenstock has spent years making the case for the humble clog. Was the Boston initially considered odd? Maybe. Comfortable? Absolutely. But now, with balletcore refusing to leave the conversation, the brand is swapping its usual silhouettes for something a little more graceful.

Everyone from luxury labels to sportswear brands have been busy with bows, ballet flats and all things delicate, so naturally Birkenstock had to put its own spin on the trend.

Enter the Repetto Opéra: a softer, more elegant take on the brand’s usual lineup that feels like a genuine evolution rather than a complete personality change.

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The silhouette keeps things simple, but the details do the talking. A sleek suede upper is finished with wraparound laces that climb the leg, bringing a little ballerina drama without going full pointe shoe. Paired with Birkenstock’s familiar comfort-first approach, it’s a rare ballet-inspired shoe that looks delicate without feeling too precious.

That’s what makes it work. Rather than chasing balletcore with something overly polished, Birkenstock keeps things relaxed, wearable and true to its roots.

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After years of ruling the clog world, Birkenstock is proving it can do delicate too. Turns out, the brand’s next act might be its most chic yet.

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