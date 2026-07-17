Ever Heard of a Shirt That Repels Insects?

It's raining outside? Zip up a waterproof coat. The mountain trail is full of mud? Lace up a hiking boot. You’re shivering in the middle of an Arctic Circle snowstorm? Where’s your snowsuit? But insects? They’re one of nature’s biggest threats regardless of what you wear — or so I thought.

Scientific innovators are finding ways to make clothing repel insects. The Journal of Medical Entomology published a paper last year on the invention of comfortable mosquito-proof clothing, as did the Textile Research Journal, as forward-thinking hiking brands are already making the most of these newest developments. It’s clever stuff that essentially weaves bug spray into clothing and it’s occasionally very handsome.

Incredibly functional but rather boring clothes dominate the burgeoning category of insectproof wearables. However, there are exceptions.

Helly Hansen’s Japanese line — run by sportswear company Goldwin, the same label behind The North Face’s most stylish stuff — has a clean-lined, subtly oversized number available in slate grey and dark teal. It’s a bug-repelling piece of advanced outerwear moonlighting as something far more casual and wearable. The only issue is, like so many good things in life, it’s only available in Japan.

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There are some critter-proof options for those stateside, though. L.L. Bean’s No Fly Zone Explorer Shirt is kind of suave, contrasting crinkly fabric against pumpkin orange and flame red checks and Columbia’s Shoaltech long-sleeve is a two-toned techy safari shirt in a relaxed cut that obscures its many utilitarian features, which extend beyond bug-repellency to include UPF 50 sun protection, hidden vents for breathability, and even a special patch for cleaning sunglasses.

In this newly established niche of bug-fighting garbs, that’s kind of the extent of stylish options. History tells us it won’t remain that way, though.

L.L. Bean 1 / 2

Fashion brands looking to provide everyday clothing with an outdoor-appropriate edge are increasingly turning to similar technology once used exclusively in hiking gear, such as GORE-TEX and the world’s strongest fiber, Dyneema. Insect repellent shirting is a logical next step. Especially at a time when New York's ticks are running rampant and Berlin, this writer's hometown, is being terrorized by toxic caterpillars.

We need bug-repelling clothes more than ever.

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