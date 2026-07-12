An adidas Slipper So Good, They’re Luxuriously Camouflaged

adidas is back with a new Adimule that's playing incognito. Translation: the latest pairs wear camouflage.

It's not your typical camo shoe, either. adidas has actually covered its fine clog with camo-print fur.

The Adimule usually features top-quality suede. But lately, adidas has been really luxe-ing up the slip-on shoe, giving it patterned fur makeovers. The brand even introduced a cow-print Adimule, which is hands down the freshest pair in the barnyard.

adidas' camo Adimules are nice, too. It's a luxurious, textural take on a classic pattern, all applied to the effortless clog, which is honestly like adidas' own version of Birkenstocks.

adidas

It even has a cork footbed like the famous clogs, stamped with a quiet Trefoil logo, of course.

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The Adimule returned this year in a few original colorways as well as fresh flavors (all-new Superstar iterations, too). And with the fall season slowly creeping up, these camo fur pairs will certainly blend right into rotation.

For those interested, they're now available on adidas Japan's website for ¥16,500, or around $101. Hopefully, a wider release is also in the works.

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