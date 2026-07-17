North West Makes Mall-Goth Look so Steezy

North West, the eldest daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, was always going to have access to a killer wardrobe. Still, it's all too easy to pile on designer clothes and fumble the fit. North West does not fumble the fit.

Recently seen out shopping at H.Lorenzo in Los Angeles, the 13-year-old rapper, singer, actor, and TikTok celeb — yes, she's still only 13 — North West wore a remarkably steezy ensemble comprising exclusively designer goods, plus one wacky wig. And the thing is, it looked great. Cosplay-ish, sure, but so many great outfits are costume play. That doesn't mean they ain't fly.

North West wore a layered LỰU ĐẠN top, baggy Balenciaga (or at least Balenciaga-style) many-pocketed zip-off cargo pants, and Rick Owens shades to match her fur-trimmed Rick Owens sneakers. Oh, and she carried a Balenciaga City bag, like any 13-year-old would.

This premise is innately ridiculous because we're talking about a celebrity child and, yet, she looks great. This isn't praise for the sake of it — how many rich people make designer clothes look cheap? North West unlocks their potential, leaning into a Hot Topic-style blacked-out look that's basically upscale mall-goth.

If scene kids from the early 2000s had unlimited allowances, they probably would've dressed just like this.

And, to her credit, it works. Perhaps the most impressive thing about North West's mastery of the mallcore look is that she was born almost a decade after it died and, yet, she pulls it off. If scene kids from the early 2000s had unlimited allowances, they probably would've dressed just like this.

The secret is in the sizing: Baggy tee, big pants, thick shoes to anchor it all. But, also, the OTT accessorizing is so lurid that it all ends up coming off as sincere. Each piece is a statement but because it's grounded in a sense of fit.

That's the difference between North West and another other kid playing dress-up in their parents' absurdly valuable closet. She has a real sense for clothes guided by both proportion and personality, affecting an impressively stress-free swag that is more than the sum of its high-priced parts.

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