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North West Makes Mall-Goth Look so Steezy

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

North West, the eldest daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, was always going to have access to a killer wardrobe. Still, it's all too easy to pile on designer clothes and fumble the fit. North West does not fumble the fit.

Recently seen out shopping at H.Lorenzo in Los Angeles, the 13-year-old rapper, singer, actor, and TikTok celeb — yes, she's still only 13 — North West wore a remarkably steezy ensemble comprising exclusively designer goods, plus one wacky wig. And the thing is, it looked great. Cosplay-ish, sure, but so many great outfits are costume play. That doesn't mean they ain't fly.

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North West wore a layered LỰU ĐẠN top, baggy Balenciaga (or at least Balenciaga-style) many-pocketed zip-off cargo pants, and Rick Owens shades to match her fur-trimmed Rick Owens sneakers. Oh, and she carried a Balenciaga City bag, like any 13-year-old would.

This premise is innately ridiculous because we're talking about a celebrity child and, yet, she looks great. This isn't praise for the sake of it — how many rich people make designer clothes look cheap? North West unlocks their potential, leaning into a Hot Topic-style blacked-out look that's basically upscale mall-goth.

And, to her credit, it works. Perhaps the most impressive thing about North West's mastery of the mallcore look is that she was born almost a decade after it died and, yet, she pulls it off. If scene kids from the early 2000s had unlimited allowances, they probably would've dressed just like this.

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The secret is in the sizing: Baggy tee, big pants, thick shoes to anchor it all. But, also, the OTT accessorizing is so lurid that it all ends up coming off as sincere. Each piece is a statement but because it's grounded in a sense of fit.

That's the difference between North West and another other kid playing dress-up in their parents' absurdly valuable closet. She has a real sense for clothes guided by both proportion and personality, affecting an impressively stress-free swag that is more than the sum of its high-priced parts.

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Jake Silbert

Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications, leading editorial teams, and publishing in print media. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and design, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake explores subjects that range from Tory Burch’s rebranding to the humble beauty of brown clothes to the last collaborative Louis Vuitton collection ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh, for which he conducted one of Abloh’s final interviews. Jake is perhaps best known for tackling divisive subjects, such as Supreme’s waning relevance, that incite discussion among even people who only read the article’s headline (believe it or not). Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting think pieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word about good clothing. That’s what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York City where he’s perpetually hunting for the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like a boomer. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, washed-out clothing, Simpsons podcasts, Dark Souls speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, sweaty summer humidity.

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