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Behold, Beautiful Birken-Crocs

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Meets Crocs' Loaferette clog, the brand's newest slip-on shoe that literally marries the comfort of a clog with the chic style of a loafer.

It also has a bit of a rugged feel, thanks to the upper molding, semi-hardy outsole, and buckles. The Loaferette specifically features three buckled straps, two around the front and one that wraps around the heel.

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To be quite honest, the Loaferette looks like Birkenstock Boston mashed with Crocs' Classic Clog. Dare we say, Crocs made its very own...Birken-Crocs?

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But the Loaferette isn't a collaboration with the 250-year-old shoe brand (never say never, though!). This one is all Crocs, down to that iconic Comfort and the brand's logos posted throughout the model.

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The Loaferette is definitely another win for Crocs, though. Really, the brand has been on the up since the COVID-19 pandemic. As people's needs shifted towards more comfortable shoes, Crocs' famous foam clogs (and Crocs-like shoes) took off.

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Then Crocs expanded into other categories, making other hits like ballet-style sneakers, good-looking trail shoes, and even Vibram-soled clogs.

The Loaferette is certainly a star on the rise. With several reviews and unboxing videos on TikTok, it's not surprising to see that the Loaferette has already sold out on Crocs' website. But good news: they're available at select retailers, including Dillard's and Zappos, for $75. They come in two rotation-ready colorways, black and cocoa creme.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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