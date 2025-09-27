Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The #NewNew Bottega Veneta

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

The new-new era of Bottega Veneta has arrived. And it looks very good.

Bottega Veneta's Spring/Summer 2026 collection marked the first from new creative director Louise Trotter, who previously helmed Lacoste and Carven.

Shop MyTheresa

Her "new" Bottega continues many of the aspects we loved about Matthieu Blazy's run, essentially the old-new Bottega. SS26 is highly stylish and ultra-wearable. There's, again, fluidity and movement amongst the pieces, which speaks to the house's excellent craftsmanship.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It all shines (and then some) in Trotter's debut.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Full-on feather tops and fringe skirts dreamily sway back and forth on the runway, almost immediately putting show guests in a trance. These pieces met the slickest croc skin jackets, sharp cinched-waist suits, broad-shouldered tees, and crinkled dresses draped off the shoulder.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Bottega Veneta's fine leather handbaga were sumptuous and had everyone ready to "add to cart," per usual. At the same time, footwear was just as intriguing, ranging from flat, retro-style sneakers to sleek slip-ons to styles that looked straight from the future.

With the intrecciato celebrating 50 years, the leather weave naturally takes center stage for SS26. Its evolution is captured through fresh interpretations, such as straps on buttery, long coats, full-fledged woven leather trenches, and classic handbags tucked under the arms. The intrecciato t-shirt may have just opened a new portal in the fashion matrix.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Survey says, Trotter's Bottega looks as good as we expected. And notice there's more of a feminine edge to her debut, which is nice to see from the brand's first woman creative director.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Move over boys. The Bottega girls are coming this spring.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • They Said, “Travel Light.” Bottega Said, “In Woven Leather”
  • A Not-So-Simple ‘70s Sneaker, Quietly & Brilliantly Bottega-fied
  • How Yoon Ahn Does Louis Vuitton (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Cannes Is Warm but Blacked-Out Calvin Klein Is Hot
  • Plastic Bags as Luxury? Anything But Disposable
What To Read Next
  • The #NewNew Bottega Veneta
  • The New Versace in Three Words? Onitsuka Tiger Collab
  • Asymmetric Frankensteined Workwear, Courtesy of Carhartt WIP by sacai
  • The Boat Shoe But Better (Again) (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The New Luxury? Normalcy
  • Nike's Textural Campfire-Themed Air Max Is on Another Level of Cozy
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now