The #NewNew Bottega Veneta

The new-new era of Bottega Veneta has arrived. And it looks very good.

Bottega Veneta's Spring/Summer 2026 collection marked the first from new creative director Louise Trotter, who previously helmed Lacoste and Carven.

Her "new" Bottega continues many of the aspects we loved about Matthieu Blazy's run, essentially the old-new Bottega. SS26 is highly stylish and ultra-wearable. There's, again, fluidity and movement amongst the pieces, which speaks to the house's excellent craftsmanship.

It all shines (and then some) in Trotter's debut.

Full-on feather tops and fringe skirts dreamily sway back and forth on the runway, almost immediately putting show guests in a trance. These pieces met the slickest croc skin jackets, sharp cinched-waist suits, broad-shouldered tees, and crinkled dresses draped off the shoulder.

Bottega Veneta's fine leather handbaga were sumptuous and had everyone ready to "add to cart," per usual. At the same time, footwear was just as intriguing, ranging from flat, retro-style sneakers to sleek slip-ons to styles that looked straight from the future.

With the intrecciato celebrating 50 years, the leather weave naturally takes center stage for SS26. Its evolution is captured through fresh interpretations, such as straps on buttery, long coats, full-fledged woven leather trenches, and classic handbags tucked under the arms. The intrecciato t-shirt may have just opened a new portal in the fashion matrix.

Survey says, Trotter's Bottega looks as good as we expected. And notice there's more of a feminine edge to her debut, which is nice to see from the brand's first woman creative director.

Move over boys. The Bottega girls are coming this spring.

