Bottega Veneta Puts the "Hand" in Handcrafted

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Bottega Veneta’s new campaign, titled "Craft is our Language," is all about intrecciato. The interwoven handcrafted leather technique has become the brand's trademark and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, so a dedicated campaign is deserved.

Except, in the photos, there’s a distinct lack of any intrecciato.

Browse through the "Craft is our Language" campaign and you’ll find lots of hands in the black and white imagery — one is doing a peace sign, others are creating a love heart, and a couple of them are interweaving their fingers between each other — but very little leathermaking.

You see the sleeves of a couple of intrecciato leather jackets, you see one pair of intrecciato leather gloves being held up, but there really is no obvious way of knowing this is a campaign celebrating Bottega’s signature technique.

And that is typical of Bottega.

This is a brand that rarely uses logos, meaning you can normally only spot a Bottega item through IFYKYK details like its intrecciato weave or a triangle-shaped piece of fabric (the brand’s slogan, “when your own initials are enough,” practically outlaws the use of big logos). 

And as if that doesn't make it lowkey enough, the brand famously removed itself from social media in 2021 (although, it has since joined Sina Weibo, the popular Chinese social media platform).

This campaign is an understated luxury brand doing what it does.

And don't expect the newly hired creative director, Louis Trotter, to change the brand's tactics. An early look at her first Bottega designs, and her previous work at Carven, point to a future of more overtly understated sumptuousness for Bottega.

