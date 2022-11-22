Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Welcome to Carey Mulligan's Celine Tour

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Carey Mulligan is the gift that keeps on giving. She's blessed us with countless leading-lady performances like Daisy in The Great Gatsby and the heroine Cassie in Promising Young Woman. Her latest gift to the us? A stylish tour of Celine 'fits.

Mulligan stopped by Jimmy Kimmel's talk show on November 21 to promote her latest film, She Said, a dramatized biography surrounding the New York Times reporters who broke the story about the sexual abuser and former film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

During her appearance, Mulligan donned a Celine look, including a black leather suit paired with a black top, steel-toe boots, sunglasses, and a small handbag.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Fast forward to November 14, there goes the same Celine boots, shades, and bag but for two other looks, ensembles which hailed from the French label's Fall/Winter 2022 runway.

The first 'fit consisted of a trench paired with a black turtleneck and jeans. Meanwhile, for the second look, she swapped the coat and jeans for a blazer and leather trousers (they may even be the same as her latest pair).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Mulligan looked effortlessly chic — très chic even — in the French luxury brand's pieces. Simple and elevated, the actress' outfits confirm what we already knew: Celine's luxe closet classics are indeed rotation-worthy (I mean, three stylish looks consisting of pretty much the same pieces don't lie).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Unlike Alexa from Love Is Blind, Mulligan isn't afraid to take her garments for a spin or three, especially if they're bougie staples from Celine.

In the end, Mulligan turned her press tour into the second presentation of Celine's FW22 collection. And I'm not knocking it. Bottega Veneta press run next, please!

Sold Out
The North FaceRMST Himalayan Parka Red
$730.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Wales BonnerChoir Sweater
$545
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
TimberlandHeritage Rubber Toe Hiker Wheat
$210.00
Sold Out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The 9 Dandiest Details You Missed In the 2025 Met Gala Outfits
  • Pop Quiz: Are You Ready for Luxury Fashion's Class of 2026?
  • Two Outfits, One Message: Paige Bueckers Makes Her Grand Entrance
  • A Mercedes Road Trip With Ice Spice, Kidsuper & More
  • Musically, Kendrick Can Do No Wrong. But What About His Jeans?
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now