Welcome to Carey Mulligan's Celine Tour

Carey Mulligan is the gift that keeps on giving. She's blessed us with countless leading-lady performances like Daisy in The Great Gatsby and the heroine Cassie in Promising Young Woman. Her latest gift to the us? A stylish tour of Celine 'fits.

Mulligan stopped by Jimmy Kimmel's talk show on November 21 to promote her latest film, She Said, a dramatized biography surrounding the New York Times reporters who broke the story about the sexual abuser and former film producer Harvey Weinstein.

During her appearance, Mulligan donned a Celine look, including a black leather suit paired with a black top, steel-toe boots, sunglasses, and a small handbag.

Fast forward to November 14, there goes the same Celine boots, shades, and bag but for two other looks, ensembles which hailed from the French label's Fall/Winter 2022 runway.

The first 'fit consisted of a trench paired with a black turtleneck and jeans. Meanwhile, for the second look, she swapped the coat and jeans for a blazer and leather trousers (they may even be the same as her latest pair).

Mulligan looked effortlessly chic — très chic even — in the French luxury brand's pieces. Simple and elevated, the actress' outfits confirm what we already knew: Celine's luxe closet classics are indeed rotation-worthy (I mean, three stylish looks consisting of pretty much the same pieces don't lie).

Unlike Alexa from Love Is Blind, Mulligan isn't afraid to take her garments for a spin or three, especially if they're bougie staples from Celine.

In the end, Mulligan turned her press tour into the second presentation of Celine's FW22 collection. And I'm not knocking it. Bottega Veneta press run next, please!

