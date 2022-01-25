Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Casablanca FW22 Is Your Ticket to Being Best-Dressed in First Class

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture
casablanca-fw22-collection-lookbook-new-balance- (37)
Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo
Casablanca is the one brand that truly gets "it" every time. With the debut of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, the French brand made me want to catch a flight just to wear the new uber-luxe garments.

Per usual, Casablanca kicked off its latest collection with a visually opulent film titled "Le Monde Diplomatique" ("The Diplomatic World" in English).

Starring Netflix's Sex Education lead Emma Mackey, the six-minute short film takes you on a journey through retro Paris via the perspective of its jet-setting elite, benefitted by the brand's vintage-chic offerings and champagne towers.

Catching flights and maybe even a little bit of feelings (from the apparel and accessories, of course), the FW22 collection gives us Casablanca at its best, biggest and boldest. Rich hues, vivid prints, and intricate beading grace outerwear and knitwear, creating the ultimate statement pieces.

Speaking of big and bold, Casablanca appears to be betting big on accessories. Ultra-oversized hats were paired with creamy looks, giving me all the glam and shade I needed to get through the week.

Additionally, sport-meets-travel handbags and luggage posed as other key accessories — especially those sporting the hard-to-miss Bulgari logo (Was this an unofficially-official announcement of a collaboration?).

Another "wow" moment: the debut of Casablanca's first in-house sneaker, Atlantis, in two colorways.

Truly a "wave" in every sense of the word, the shoe's perforated upper, complete with velvety toe and heel.

Living up to its "why not both" aesthetic, Casablanca also managed to squeezed in its collaborative New Balance XC-72 sneakers, affecting a sense of comfort and style that's in line with its cozy knits and shirts.

Merci to Casablanca for delivering another dreamy collection. If 70's Paris could talk, I think it'd say the same.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
