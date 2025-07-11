Nike’s All-New Air Max Is Simpler Than the Rest

Nike’s Air Max offerings just quietly expanded. The brand-new Nike Air Max Bia is a silhouette dialing down the noise and doubling up on stealthy all-black minimalism.

This isn’t a techy, bright-colored Air Max sneaker, which makes it something of an anomaly within the bubble-soled sneaker range. Instead, the Nike Air Max Bia arrives dipped head-to-toe in blackout mesh and layered synthetic panels, accented only by crisp white Nike logo.

There’s an unspoken confidence to a black sneaker like this Air Max.

Nike 1 / 3

Nike’s tried-and-tested Air Max cushioning peeks out under the heel, contrasting the matte upper with glossy tech detailing. The midsole’s sharp geometric carve-outs keep things looking lightweight and future-facing rather than clunky or retro.

This all-new sneaker is simpler and more stripped-back than most of its fellow sporty Nike Air Maxes.

It's entirely wearable, it's functional, and it's available now on Nike's website for just $90. What more could you want from an everyday sneaker?

