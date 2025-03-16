Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Moncler Grenoble FW25 Took Skiwear to New Universal Heights

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

On March 16, 8,983 feet high in the ski destination of Courchevel, France, Moncler Grenoble unveiled its Fall/Winter 2025 collection. The presentation was a testament to Moncler's deep-rooted commitment to functional, albeit stylish, skiwear. From the staff and guests kitted out in white branded cloaks, to the gondolas bearing the label's recognizable logos, Moncler was everywhere, reminding us of its influential position in alpine fashion.

The evening kicked off with a pre-show aperitif in the snow. As guests wiped snowflakes from their eyelashes, canteens of spiced mulled wine and warm sake flowed through the space. The crowd was a mix of press, models, actors, and snow athletes, including Alton Mason, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Chastain, Michael Ward, Adrien Brody, Penn Badgley, Shaun White, and Chloe Kim, to name a few. The energy was high, much like the altitude. At the same time, down feathers and anticipation for Moncler's latest grande showcase helped further set the mood.

Moncler Grenoble's runway show unfolded at the Altiport Courchevel, Europe's highest airport with the world's shortest runway (it's just under 540 meters). The label essentially turned the airport's runway into a catwalk. Models emerged from the darkness, bathed in colorful laser lights, debuting new-season apparel and accessories testing the boundaries of traditional skiwear.

Moncler's question was clear: "What if everyday life were spent on a mountain?" The answer came in the form of sophisticated, practical pieces, from houndstooth jackets and skirts to corduroy sets, which blurred the lines between performance wear and everyday style.

Moncler Grenoble FW25 was more than just high-tech fabrics and sleek designs; it was about the mindset and lifestyle that skiing represents. Skiing isn't just a winter hobby but rather a year-round mentality, and the Grenoble line brings that spirit into everyday life.

From the slopes of Les Trois Vallées to running to catch the subway in New York, Moncler's collection offers something that feels just as at home in the city as it does on the mountain.

After taking over Shanghai and even Switzerland's buzzy St. Moritz destination, Moncler outdid itself yet again with its newest Grenoble presentation. The latest stop saw the Italian brand take its luxury slope-ready (also street-worthy) clothes to new heights. Literally.

