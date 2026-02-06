Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
These Rare, Wrinkly Clothes Are Making a Big Comeback

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
casey casey
Casey Casey was never terribly easy to find but, once upon a time, its clothes were even harder to come by. The French brand once had a nonfunctioning website and zero social media, meaning that curious parties had to wrangle Google search results to uncover the goods. And even now, with an operating web store and expanding list of international stockists, Casey Casey is has only just broken onto a bigger scene thanks to well-earned buzz.

Maybe its Dover Street Market collection will tip those scales further.

Casey Casey was once a Dover Street NY stalwart, one of the few artisanal-leaning men's brands on the second floor (upstairs, its womenswear was accompanied by likeminded labels like Elena Dawson). But it was popular among those who were already tuned in. Its corduroy suits and rumpled shirts sold out almost as quickly as they arrived.

And then, a few years ago, it quietly departed Dover Street New York, though it is still available at the London and Japanese outposts. In New York, Casey Casey was also available at great local stores like IF Soho and La Garconne but those are visited by folks already in the know. Dover Street, meanwhile, is an opportunity for discovery on a grand scale, as visitors at all levels of taste and interest peruse its racks.

casey casey
Though the Casey Casey and Dover Street NY relationship will have to wait, DSM London is reaping the benefits.

Although DSM London's Spring/Summer 2026 rejuvenation is marked by comparatively major-key moments, including a collaborative The North Face line and bespoke A.PRESSE items, the key is arguably an exclusive Casey Casey collection.

This is a special occasion for both DSM and Casey Casey. For the former, it's a cementing of its closeness with an old friend. For the latter, it's a rare opportunity for an extensive special offering, something fairly uncommon for a maker as specific as Casey Casey.

This is a brand that for a long time, was content to keep to itself. Its textiles are specially fabricated and its finished clothes, which are mostly produced in France but also across Europe, were once shipped to retailers tied into knotted balls that gave them baked-in wrinkles, demonstrating their unpretentious wearability. These may be fine, patient garments but they're intended to be worn as thoughtlessly as an ordinary pair of jeans. Casey Casey's paper-cotton shirts have the dry hand feel and loose shape of a vintage layer, one produced in an age before standardized cuts.

It is workwear but also intelligent-wear, a rugged thinker's wardrobe. They are good clothes — certifiably good clothes, even — but they also skirt the "artisanal" realm with their limited runs and hand-stitched signature tab. The only obvious thing is that they're not obvious, even as an increasing amount of consumers seek it out. Whereas it was once obscure, Casey Casey now boasts nearly 50,000 Instagram followers and appears in photoshoots and menswear wish lists.

And at Dover Street Market London, Casey Casey's clothes are poised to be as visible as any luxury label. Now, it just has to return to New York.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications.
