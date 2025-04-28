Dover Street Market’s Massive Sample Sale Is Back — But There’s a Twist

The holy grail of Dover Street Market sales is returning. A rare occurrence hat happens unexpectedly only every few years, "Market Market" is an outlet sale where the pioneering retailer and its parent company, COMME des GARÇONS, digs deep into the backstock to serve up overlooked goods with slashed prices.

Sure, DSM’s seasonal sales are great, but this is a completely different beast. The discounts at the Market Market sale are far more substantial, sometimes reaching the 80%-off mark.

The selection of items available at the Market Market sales covers the full range of Dover Street Market’s varied in-store assortment, including the entire COMME des GARÇONS brand family — from Junya Watanabe and CdG HOMME PLUS to more affordable sub-labels — is stocked alongside occasional scores from the likes of Simone Rocha, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Lemaire, and Maison Margiela.

However, expect a great deal more stuff from smaller makers and streetwear-lining labels.

And, pro-tip: Head to Market Market's sneaker section first, as that's often where the greatest steals and deals are to be found.

However, Market Market is different this time around: The event is ticketed, with sign-ups already open in for the London and Paris sales. In both cities, the Market Market sale will begin on May 2 but the Paris edition runs for three days longer, ending on May 8.

The DSM sample sale, having built a reputation for its wildly cheap luxury fashion, is known to attract huge queues: The last time it was held in London, the event was temporarily halted due to “unprecedented demand."

This ticketed system is presumably an attempt to keep the outlet sale mayhem to a minimum.

Another change is that the Market Market world tour has been scaled back. Last time around, back in 2023, New York was also included but Dover Street Market has confirmed with Highsnobiety that there will be no Market Market sale in the Big Apple this time around.

Sad news for New Yorkers, who braved near-apocalyptic weather to show out in droves during the last edition. Still, that’s part of what makes Market Market such a big deal: You never know when or where it will pop up next.