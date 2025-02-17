Highsnobiety
JW Anderson’s Kinky Pigeon Puts the "DSM" in BDSM

Written by Tom Barker in Style

If you thought JW Anderson’s $760 pigeon-shaped clutch bag was wild, wait till you see the kinky version created with Dover Street Market (DSM).

To celebrate the return of Comme des Garçons Parfums' Love Hurts scent, first launched in 2005, DSM is launching a curated collection of exclusive items inspired by the experience of love and heartache. And that includes the JW Anderson Pigeon Clutch getting a kinky rebrand. 

The clutch bag, an impressively realistic replica of a pigeon with an entrance under the wing to turn it into a bag, has been customized with what DSM calls: “a BDSM-inspired harness strap.”

Dover Street Market
1 / 6

Essentially, the pigeon is wearing a leather collar with a removable leather lead. Which, beyond its erotic properties, helps make the bag easier to carry — a win-win!

Available in-store at Dover Street Market Paris, the JW Anderson Pigeon bag arrives with a host of other exclusive, love-themed products. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Included in DSM’s Love Hurts collection are new Aaron Esh logo caps, a Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY sweater covered in charms, a tank top with a neck choker by Melitta Baumeister, and a sequined T-shirt from Doublet. And much more, DSM is known to be a collaboration-happy retailer.

