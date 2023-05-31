There's Stranger Things to Wear on Your Wrist Than a Casio

Dipping wrist-first into the "Upside Down," Casio looks to celebrate the strength of its vintage archive with a collaboration with Netflix's ever-popular series Stranger Things.

Bridging the series' 1980s setting, which is so beloved by its fans, Casio has taken a look back at an era in which it saw huge success, nestling into what would become one of its most highly celebrated eras of design.

Pulling on a series of references from within the series, including the feared Demogorgeon, the Upside Down, and the iconic logo that's been burnt into the minds of fans for four seasons.

The watch, called the A120WEST-1A, goes heavy on retro detailing with a multi-dimensional, color-heavy design. Its face is a mix of red, green, and blue, riffing on the mysterious alternate dimension of the Upside Down.

Adding a layer of depth to the design, the watch's band is also translucent, allowing the colors of the face to shine through. Once its LED light is activated, an upside-down Stranger Things logo is revealed.

As you'd expect from any Casio timepiece, this dual-branded ticker is packed full of functional features. From its 12-hour analog display, 24-hour digital display, stopwatch, and 50-meter water resistance, you'll find that it's as performance-driven as it is aesthetic.

For the Stranger Things fans left eagerly awaiting its return in season five, you can bide the time by shopping the Stranger Things x Casio A120WEST-1A online now.