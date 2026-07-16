Pack It Up, Everyone. Chanel Perfected Carpenter Jeans

Sliced bread. The wheel. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. These are all inventions that represent human ingenuity at its peak, never to be improved upon.

We can now add Chanel’s Pre-Fall/Winter 2026 carpenter jeans to the list.

They are deceptively simple, with all the hallmarks of a regular pair of carpenters — relaxed straight fit; enough pockets and loops for all the tools they’ll never hold — but look a bit closer, and you’ll see the subtle genius of the brand’s new creative director, Matthieu Blazy, at work: Just off the corner of the left back pocket is the brand’s interlocking CC logo, forming what is the most beautiful hammer loop I’ve ever laid my eyes on.

I don’t even own a hammer (a confusing fact that’s confounded my colleagues), yet I would gladly buy one just to slide it into this loop — assuming, of course, that I could actually afford to drop $2,800 on a pair of jeans.

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This little detail is why Blazy’s revamp of fashion’s most famous house works: He may dazzle everyone with his cosmo-sized spectacles, but each collection is defined most by clothes that rely not on gimmicks but on solid craftsmanship that elevates simple silhouettes to a high-luxury level.

The Chanel jeans are a prime example of this refinement. Carpenter styles have been around since the 1970s and can be found in the collections of everyone from expected workwear giants like Carhartt and Levi’s to designer labels like JW Anderson.

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The reason they’ve crossed over from the favorite style of your local tradesman to a fashion staple is simple. Carpenter jeans, with all their subtle accoutrement, add a certain je ne sais quoi that only well-structured workwear can provide.

Yet, even with the wealth of reasonably priced options available to me, I know none would make me feel even half as transcendent as I would wearing ones with Chanel’s mirrored C-logo hammer loop stitched in.

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