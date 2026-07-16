Converse’s Classic Skate Sneaker Just Got Mint Choc Chip’d

Brown sneakers are having a suspiciously good run right now. But just when we thought every possible shade of chocolate, coffee and mocha had been exhausted, Converse decided to throw a little jade into the mix.

And, annoyingly, it works.

The latest One Star Aged Suede takes the familiar low-top and dresses it in rich brown suede, interrupted by a punchy jade-green star that cuts through all that earthiness like a very welcome plot twist. It’s an odd pairing on paper, but on foot? Deliciously good.

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Then there’s the “aged” part. Rather than arriving looking painfully pristine, the sneaker comes with a lived-in attitude already baked in. Which feels particularly right for the One Star, a shoe that has always looked better slightly beaten up than sitting untouched in a box.

There’s no wild reinvention happening here, and there doesn’t need to be. The fuzzy suede does the textural heavy lifting, the green star brings the necessary weirdness and that classic silhouette keeps everything grounded.

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Brown and green shouldn’t look this tasty together. Converse clearly didn’t get the memo.

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