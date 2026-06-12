Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

When "Vintage" Carhartt WIP Looks as Good as Vintage Carhartt

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Although Fall/Winter 2026 is Carhartt WIP’s newest collection, it all looks surprisingly old. Hoodies sport flecks of paint, canvas work jackets are discolored through fading, and pants are littered with rips and tears and holes. 

This workwear has been pretty obviously worked in! Or so you’d think. 

Shop Carhartt WIP

WIP, the younger European streetwear label born from American workwear OG Carhartt, knows there’s a booming market for ragged vintage Carhartt and a swelling niche of fashion artisans carefully reproducing the patina of those well-worn examples, because it’s making its own. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety got a first look at all the pre-thrashed goods during the brand’s New York showroom earlier this year. There, hoodies appeared stained by a Carhartt WIP label that’d been ripped off and bucket hats were fashioned from tattered indigo denim. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But now the lion's share of those pieces has landed online, with items like the paint-covered distressed denim trucker jacket priced at $285. That’s a little more than your average Carhartt gear, but people flog crumbling old workwear for much more. Even for four figures, sometimes. 

Carhartt WIP does some pretty funky stuff, like “paper” workwear lunchbags and four-figure work leather hoodies, but it's never destroyed its own clothes so thoroughly before. Literally, the effect is described as a “destroy wash” by Carhartt WIP. 

Highsnobiety
1 / 9
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Looks like all those vintage dealers waxing lyrical about someone’s grandpa’s old work gear are right: your Carhartt should be destroyed. 

Shop Carhartt WIP

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • We've Reached Peak Double-Knee Pant
  • Finally, Luxury Carhartt
  • Carhartt Put the WIP in Whip
  • Even Carhartt WIP Is Making Vintage Carhartt (EXCLUSIVE)
  • How the Paper-Bag Lunch Became a Status Symbol
What To Read Next
  • New Balance’s Soft Pink Dad Shoe Is a Surprising Thirst-Quencher
  • When "Vintage" Carhartt WIP Looks as Good as Vintage Carhartt
  • The UGG-ification of adidas’ Luxe Samba Slippers
  • Nike’s Reborn Dadcore Runner Comes for the Vomero’s Crown
  • This One Sneaker Made Me Learn to Love On
  • Nike’s 7-Eleven Air Max Is a 24/7 Textural Treat
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now