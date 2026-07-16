Justin Bieber's Clothing Brand Is Good, Actually

You expect Justin Bieber to have a clothing brand. You don't expect Justin Bieber to have a next-level clothing brand. At least not if you're going off of Bieber's personal style, which wasn't always good, to use the classical definition of the term. But it was always singular and it was often compelling in its singularity. SKYLRK, his long-gestating streetwear label, is a distillation of the most engrossing elements of Bieber's taste.

Even still, you might've only expected SKYLRK to be interesting. Instead, it's top-shelf streetwear that makes ample use of Bieber's unlimited resources and talent pool to deliver something remarkably... complete.

Those traits are not prerequisites for success, mind you — SKYLRK's completeness makes Kylie Jenner's KHY or Drake's Nike Nocta line feel directionless in comparison. SKYLRK is a comprehensive world that continues building upon itself, and it's a vital one to boot: Its activation at Coachella 2026, where Bieber commanded the stage two Saturdays in a row, nabbed tens of millions in revenue. (This was separate from his memorable Grammys performance, where he wore only SKYLRK boxers and socks.)

Not that Bieber alone deserves credit. He's got a host of talented folks on team SKYLRK, some of whom I've learned were hired away both from the label he previously cofounded, DREW, and Kanye "Ye" West's YEEZY label (which is feeling a great deal less cohesive these days). You can see traces of DREW and YEEZY's best traits in SKYLRK's drop-shoulder hoodies, baggy sweat-shorts, washed-out dyes, and punchy color palettes. (and Bieber has acknowledged Ye's influence on his taste)

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But SKYLRK transcends its forebears. Hell, SKYLRK transcends even its charismatic founder, even if it was born of his unique sense of slouch.

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These wide 'n short hoodies, baggy jeans, tie-dyed sweats, raw-hemmed beanies, and chunky sneaker-mules are the very epitome of lounge-y Californian ease. More than that, you see a considered touch everywhere from the integrated logomark that subtly appears throughout the line to even the SKYLRK website, a gradient-tinged platform that pedestals all the pretty (and quickly sold-out) products. SKYLRK is very good at imparting the feel of true monied comfort, the "Erewhon Drip" that Ye was talking about. And it's simply good.

It's wearable. It's louche. It's lived-in. It's aspirational but attainable. It's also surprisingly far-reaching.

Prior to SKYLRK's New York pop-up beginning on July 16, I got to sample the goods in person. The quality is about what you'd expect — not bad, not amazing — but it's the breadth of it all that knocks you out. SKYLRK sells shockingly steezy sneakers, painter jeans, thermal long-sleeves, underwear, headwear, iPhone cases, portable chargers, and even a portable speaker built entirely in-house and retailing at under $100.

This is the real beauty of SKYLRK. Everything is its own, grounded but made distinct by very intentional subversions. Inverted fleece on the drop-crotch sweatshorts grants unexpected texture; raw hems make skull caps feel personal; plush socks create 3D slouch; sunglasses, admittedly the weakest point due to their insubstantive make, nevertheless sidestep convention with wiggly acetate arms and funky patterns.

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Personality drips off everything. This is not another glorified vanity project or merch line.

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SKYLRK isn't just for the Beliebers, though there were plenty of them camped out in hopes of seeing the man himself. He didn't show. But there was still plenty of

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