Boys just wanna have fun. And boys just wanna wear Chanel, which is quite fun considering that it's the only top-tier fashion house that doesn't offer a dedicated menswear collection... yet.

Since Bottega Veneta's Mathieu Blazy was appointed Chanel's new artistic director, the masculine urge to wear Chanel clothes, bags, and accessories has only increased.

So much so that one has to wonder: Are Timmy C, A$AP Rocky, and Jacob Elordi's recent Chanel moments mere pleas for or a subtle soft launch of Chanel Men's ahead of Blazy’s debut later this year? Almost certainly the former, right?

But there's still something in the water at Chanel. Look at the luxury label's distinctly refreshed and, dare I say, impressively youthful pre-Fall/Winter 2025 collection, designed prior to April 1, Blazy's first day at Chanel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Chanel has only sporadically dabbled in menswear thus far.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

During the reign of Karl Lagerfeld, men's clothes would make rare appearances during Chanel’s Métiers d'Arts haute couture stagings, more often than not on Baptiste Giabiconi, top male model and close friend to the late artiste in charge.

Pharrell Williams' 2019 Chanel capsule kicked the proverbial doors in with a landmark line of unisex pieces that at least resembled an attempt at commercial menswear, down to graphic hoodies and co-branded adidas sneakers.

It may look dated now but this was pioneering stuff.

But one-offs were long the most overt examples of Chanel menswear, meaning that it’s been up to fans to take matters into their own hands until the powers that be come around. Hey, it worked for Miu Miu.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Both before and after the aforementioned collaboration, Pharrell famously wore both Chanel womenswear and jewelry, tweeds and pearls and interlocked Cs all over.

Kendrick Lamar Backgrid / Pierre Suu 1 / 6

Since then, Future, Usher, Lil Yachty, and Kendrick Lamar all followed suit, one way or another. Hell, the latter even oversaw a show's entire creative direction, for crying out loud.

Mind you, all this occurred over the span of years. But recently, within a matter of just a few months, Drake, A$AP Nast, former Bottega darling A$AP Rocky, and even the famously unstylish Floyd Mayweather (!) bent Chanel to their wills.

This mostly means tapping into items as approachable as headpieces and sweats, a time-honored tradition of womenswear appropriation since the days of Dapper Dan. But men are now so Chanel-crazed that they're grabbing archival handbags and even slipping on Chanel jeans, in Lamar's case.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On more than one occasion these past weeks, for instance, Bleu de Chanel ambassador Timothée Chalamet could be seen cradling tiny Chanel crossbodies, swaddled in a monogrammed scarf to match. Insider-y cultural consultants concur.

And fueling the potentiality of pre-Blazy Chanel Homme hype, certified manbag enthusiast Jacob Elordi has been donning a variety of diamond-quilted and Intreciatto purses ever since co-starring alongside fellow Aussie Margot Robbie in a Chanel N°5 campaign

Coincidence? Perhaps, but let a girl dream.

All the boys are already wearing Chanel, custom, cross-dressed, or co-opted. They clearly want in on the action.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And maybe Mathieu Blazy actually will answer their prayers.