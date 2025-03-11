Only the Miu Miu Boy's Club Includes A$AP Rocky, Nettspend & Willem Dafoe

Miu Miu's cult of celebrity hosts as many A-listers as the average awards show: Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Ayo Edebiri, Sidney Sweeney, Petra Collins, and that's just to start. But you would expect that, right? As Prada's ultra-buzzy womenswear line, Miu Miu should lure in a stylish young crowd.

The growing Miu Miu boy's club, though, is a party that's just getting started.

At Miu Miu's Fall/Winter 2025 runway show on March 11, Sweeney, Emma Corrin, Joey King, and K-Pop singer MINNIE all posed on the yellow carpet. They mixed it up with various influencers and, importantly, the newest member of Miu Miu's boy's club: A$AP Rocky.

Rocky sat front-row at Miu Miu for the first time, clad in a collared shirt, black fleece, reversible trench coat, slacks, shoes, and Ray-Bans (very appropriate for the creative director of Ray-Ban).

And on the catwalk, 17-year-old internet rap ingénue Nettspend strolled alongside Cortisa Star and Amelia Gray. Yes, further examples of Miu Miu's typically ingenious casting, which is normally a who's-who of the TikTok famous, but also of of its expanding cast of famous men.

But what exactly is this Miu Miu boy's club?

Its incidental formation came in 2023, when Miu Miu began recruiting post-Eboy dudes like Noen Eubanks to model its wares but its collective of handsome men clad in shrunken polos very much is in expansion mode.

The Miu Miu boy's club truly arrived when Prada lifer Willem Dafoe walked the luxury label's Spring/Summer 2025 runway show, marking the once-womenswear brand's evolution into a genderfluid free-for-all.

Note, however, that though you may be tempted to call it "Miu Miu menswear," the luxury label disdains gendered descriptors. It prefers that its garments supersede labels, that their only stylistic limitation is in how the wearer styles them.

But the inclusion of famous fellows like A$AP Rocky at its runway show is an indication that Miu Miu is at least taking the menswear market seriously. It's demonstrative of how Miu Miu balances worlds, its uncomplicatedly trim clothes a fit for both tomorrow's superstars and well-established style icons.

You don't stay the world's hottest luxury label by doing nothing, you know.