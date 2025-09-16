Handmade Streetwear for Face-Painted Punk Rockers (EXCLUSIVE)

“It’s probably the worst time to begin any kind of brand, to be honest,” says Glen Luchford, the photographer and film director who two years ago founded the brand Cherry World. “More like a fun suicide mission, given the downturn in profits and closure of so many fashion companies.”

Why would Luchford and his team of esteemed designers and stylists start Cherry World in such unfavorable circumstances? Luchford will tell you it’s because he’s “a little perverse like that,” and wanted to prove he can make a success of a brand in these trying times.

However, the creative collective’s motivations do, of course, go beyond pure point-proving.

Luchford was a skater in his youth, and Josh Levine, co-founder of denim label Frame, was a professional snowboarder. They started ruminating on the idea of a brand to essentially revisit the music and subcultures that framed their youth.

Stylist Francesca Burns came on board next, someone Luchford had worked with on Gucci shoots, and who he knew would immediately understand the duo's references. She introduced the group’s final member, graphic artist Fergus Purcel, whose portfolio includes designing Palace’s TriFerg logo, “Anyone who loves street fashion is very aware of Fergus and his amazing work,” says Luchford.

Cherry World’s latest collection, Fall/Winter 2025, is indicative of the counterculture-inspired world this quartet of established fashion industry figures has created.

Lensed by Luchford, the new collection finds itself on a face-painted rock band. The guitarist leaves his shaggy brown cardigan unbuttoned to expose his bare chest, the drummer has a long-sleeve shirt where the black-and-white images of youthful faces are collaged all over, and carrying an amplifier is a roadie with an oversized grey cotton tracksuit ornamented by gothic Chrome Hearts-inspired branding.

This is a grungy selection befitting of a Californian rock band. And Cherry World took inspiration from three: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Flag, and The Doors.

Mix that with references to the graphic ‘90s skatewear of World Industries and Stüssy, Californian brands that pioneered what we know today as streetwear, and you end up with Cherry World’s rose-tinted ode to influential LA countercultures from bygone years.

And it’s all made by small producers in the sacred land by which it was inspired. “LA has an amazing fashion district,” says Francesca Burns. “Embracing the nuances that come when things are hand-finished and working with makers who really understand denim is integral for us.”

Josh Levine concurs, “The attention to detail, the quality, the craftsmanship… You can feel the love and personality put into the product by these amazing people. It has a vibe you won’t see in products coming out of some mega factory.”

The newest patiently crafted streetwear from Cherry World launches on September 26, available from stylish boutiques the world over, such as Vier in Belgium and GR8 in Tokyo.

Plus, at 10 Corso Como in Milan, a boutique often considered the first-ever concept store, Glen Luchford is simultaneously unveiling his first-ever solo exhibition alongside the new Cherry World goods.

“Lots of mental vomit,” is Luchford’s summation of the exhibition. “I have quite pronounced ADHD, and I thought I’d give people a glimpse inside my brain. It’s a little chaotic, to be honest. All photographers have a point of view, and for better or worse, this is mine.”

