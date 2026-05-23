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Nike Makes (Another) Point For the Luscious Brown Everyday Sneaker

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

We may be fast approaching summer, but there’s always room for a moody brown sneaker. Well, Nike’s Jordan has just the thing.

Enter the Air Jordan 1 Low “Palomino/Phantom”

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This may not look like a new Jordan sneaker, in fact, it looks remarkably similar to numerous other iterations. Travis Scott’s, to name one. But that’s the point: it’s become a classic.

This colorway with the soft brown suede is almost as distinctive as the university red one. Almost. It’s definitely easier on the eye, though.

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Palomino sounds like it belongs on a racehorse or a vintage sports car, but here it’s just quietly keeping brown in the conversation. Phantom? That’s just the perfect way to describe a sneaker that manages to be everywhere and disappear at the same time.

Together, it’s a name that feels as low-key and unfussy as the colorway itself.

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We seem to be in an era of sneaker releases either being wild and, for lack of a better word, silly, or the smallest tweaks to already huge and successful models. We’re not even talking about a color change most of the time.

Few sneakers could dare be pitted against the AJ1, though, let’s be real.​

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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