Nike Makes (Another) Point For the Luscious Brown Everyday Sneaker

We may be fast approaching summer, but there’s always room for a moody brown sneaker. Well, Nike’s Jordan has just the thing.

Enter the Air Jordan 1 Low “Palomino/Phantom”

This may not look like a new Jordan sneaker, in fact, it looks remarkably similar to numerous other iterations. Travis Scott’s, to name one. But that’s the point: it’s become a classic.

This colorway with the soft brown suede is almost as distinctive as the university red one. Almost. It’s definitely easier on the eye, though.

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Palomino sounds like it belongs on a racehorse or a vintage sports car, but here it’s just quietly keeping brown in the conversation. Phantom? That’s just the perfect way to describe a sneaker that manages to be everywhere and disappear at the same time.

Together, it’s a name that feels as low-key and unfussy as the colorway itself.

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We seem to be in an era of sneaker releases either being wild and, for lack of a better word, silly, or the smallest tweaks to already huge and successful models. We’re not even talking about a color change most of the time.

Few sneakers could dare be pitted against the AJ1, though, let’s be real.​

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