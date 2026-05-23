Nike Makes (Another) Point For the Luscious Brown Everyday Sneaker
We may be fast approaching summer, but there’s always room for a moody brown sneaker. Well, Nike’s Jordan has just the thing.
Enter the Air Jordan 1 Low “Palomino/Phantom”
This may not look like a new Jordan sneaker, in fact, it looks remarkably similar to numerous other iterations. Travis Scott’s, to name one. But that’s the point: it’s become a classic.
This colorway with the soft brown suede is almost as distinctive as the university red one. Almost. It’s definitely easier on the eye, though.
Palomino sounds like it belongs on a racehorse or a vintage sports car, but here it’s just quietly keeping brown in the conversation. Phantom? That’s just the perfect way to describe a sneaker that manages to be everywhere and disappear at the same time.
Together, it’s a name that feels as low-key and unfussy as the colorway itself.
We seem to be in an era of sneaker releases either being wild and, for lack of a better word, silly, or the smallest tweaks to already huge and successful models. We’re not even talking about a color change most of the time.
Few sneakers could dare be pitted against the AJ1, though, let’s be real.
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