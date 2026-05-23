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One Good Clog That's Not a Boston

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Footwear

Introducing One Good, a new Highsnobiety series shedding light on the tried, tested, and trusted products our editors can’t stop fawning over. For more recs on fashion, beauty, and tech, visit the Shopping tab or subscribe to our newsletter.

Mules are everywhere. Brands love mule-ifiying their footwear as much as the people love half of their hooves hanging out the rear end of their shoes, apparently. And with good reason. Because particularly for warmer weather, there isn't anything better to slip into that's as easy and as versatile as a mule. As soon as Blundstone, a brand famous for boots, drew that conclusion too, there was no further denying.

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What's to deny also, really? Unlike its own open-toe counterparts, for instance, the right mule is appropriate (and dapper) for as many occasions as any regularly dog-concealing shoe would be, without, however, sacrificing the kind of uncompromising comfort one seeks from footwear that's only ever to journey to the grocery store and back.

BlundstoneMen's Aerocork
$180
Buy at Blundstone

Not wholly new to the clogs game, Blundstone's new Aerocork collection introduced a mule silhouette that does feel distinctively more casual, and less gorpy than the Australian brand's better known category peers. Swapping grippy, profiled soles for this simplistic slipper shape positions this model as something more adjacent to a lifestyle design than an outdoorsy one.

Stripped of everything but the truly necessary, these unbranded suede slip-ons are for the camp of people who've worn out or tired from their Birkenstock Bostons but aren't in a hurry to cough up what it'd cost to elevate to The Row's tier of mules.

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... or, you know, those folks who just can't get enough of the look altogether and are merely wanting to expand their range of options.

While I think I'd go for one of the brighter shades next time 'round, these water-resistant bad boys certainly pack the visual and functional punch to become a seasonal go-to.

Common ProjectsLogo-Debossed Suede Clogs
$392$545
Mr Porter
Birkenstock 1774Boston Calf Hair Clogs
$340$485
Mr Porter
Banana RepublicLeather Clog
$140$200
Banana Republic

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Maximilian Migowski

As the Shopping Editor, Maximilian Migowski relays cultural, consumer behavior, and product trends across fashion and lifestyle categories to Highsnobiety's audience. Among other formats, he authors the weekly "Shopper" newsletter.

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