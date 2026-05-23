One Good Clog That's Not a Boston

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Mules are everywhere. Brands love mule-ifiying their footwear as much as the people love half of their hooves hanging out the rear end of their shoes, apparently. And with good reason. Because particularly for warmer weather, there isn't anything better to slip into that's as easy and as versatile as a mule. As soon as Blundstone, a brand famous for boots, drew that conclusion too, there was no further denying.

What's to deny also, really? Unlike its own open-toe counterparts, for instance, the right mule is appropriate (and dapper) for as many occasions as any regularly dog-concealing shoe would be, without, however, sacrificing the kind of uncompromising comfort one seeks from footwear that's only ever to journey to the grocery store and back.

Not wholly new to the clogs game, Blundstone's new Aerocork collection introduced a mule silhouette that does feel distinctively more casual, and less gorpy than the Australian brand's better known category peers. Swapping grippy, profiled soles for this simplistic slipper shape positions this model as something more adjacent to a lifestyle design than an outdoorsy one.

Stripped of everything but the truly necessary, these unbranded suede slip-ons are for the camp of people who've worn out or tired from their Birkenstock Bostons but aren't in a hurry to cough up what it'd cost to elevate to The Row's tier of mules.

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... or, you know, those folks who just can't get enough of the look altogether and are merely wanting to expand their range of options.

While I think I'd go for one of the brighter shades next time 'round, these water-resistant bad boys certainly pack the visual and functional punch to become a seasonal go-to.

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