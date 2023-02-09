The Original Caulifower Sandwich? Chick-fil-A Testing Plant Sandwiches

Chick-fil-A, the ever-popular American fast-food chain perhaps best known for selling what it's branded "the original chicken sandwich" is no longer focused on the chicken wars. In fact, Chick-fil-A is all in on the meat-free menu, as it debuts its first plant-based sandwich.

On February 13, customers in Charleston, Denver, and North Carolina’s Greensboro-Triad region will be able to order the new meat-free Chick-fil-A sandwich, which stars a "tender filet" of cauliflower that's been breaded and pressure-cooked to resemble Chick-fil-A's signature meal (Cauli-fil-A?).

“Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, in a statement. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

According to Chick-fil-A, its cauliflower sandwich has been in the works "for nearly four years," as Chick-fil-A chefs "developed, tested" and "perfected" the new recipe.

That indicates that Chick-fil-A began the meat-free experiments around the time that Burger King and Dunkin added menu items made of Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods' meatless alternatives.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Currently, a plethora of local restaurants and even chains like Buffalo Wild Wings offer cauliflower wings as a chicken substitute.

Given the consistent demand for Chick-fil-A's conventional chicken sandwiches, not hard to imagine a similar culture-defining buzz around the new cauliflower sandwich, assuming it tastes and feels as similar to its chicken sibling as Chick-fil-A promises.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Chick-fil-A will continue to offer chicken, of course, and it'll likely roll out the cauliflower sandwich to additional markets in line with demand.