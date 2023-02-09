Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Original Caulifower Sandwich? Chick-fil-A Testing Plant Sandwiches

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

Chick-fil-A, the ever-popular American fast-food chain perhaps best known for selling what it's branded "the original chicken sandwich" is no longer focused on the chicken wars. In fact, Chick-fil-A is all in on the meat-free menu, as it debuts its first plant-based sandwich.

On February 13, customers in Charleston, Denver, and North Carolina’s Greensboro-Triad region will be able to order the new meat-free Chick-fil-A sandwich, which stars a "tender filet" of cauliflower that's been breaded and pressure-cooked to resemble Chick-fil-A's signature meal (Cauli-fil-A?).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, in a statement. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

According to Chick-fil-A, its cauliflower sandwich has been in the works "for nearly four years," as Chick-fil-A chefs "developed, tested" and "perfected" the new recipe.

That indicates that Chick-fil-A began the meat-free experiments around the time that Burger King and Dunkin added menu items made of Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods' meatless alternatives.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Currently, a plethora of local restaurants and even chains like Buffalo Wild Wings offer cauliflower wings as a chicken substitute.

Given the consistent demand for Chick-fil-A's conventional chicken sandwiches, not hard to imagine a similar culture-defining buzz around the new cauliflower sandwich, assuming it tastes and feels as similar to its chicken sibling as Chick-fil-A promises.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Chick-fil-A will continue to offer chicken, of course, and it'll likely roll out the cauliflower sandwich to additional markets in line with demand.

Image on Highsnobiety
New BalanceRainier
$185
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Zordan GenerazioneTeapot Oliver & Emily White
$185.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Acne StudiosOversized Wool Scarf
$220
Buy at Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Pant So Good, It Soothes the Soul
  • When a Classic Chuck Taylor Becomes a Chunky Trek Shoe
  • Highsnobiety x FILA Close Out Not In Milan
  • Cactus Plant Flea Market's Junya Silks Are a Secret
  • How Very NIGO to Bring Cactus Plant Flea Market In on His Nike Collab
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now