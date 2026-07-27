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No Levi's Here. Nike’s Air Max Is a Delicious “Denim” Dream on Its Own

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's "Smoke Grey" Air Max 95 sneaker looks to restore that Levi's feeling.

The brand's latest sneaker essentially nails the "denim" look without denim. It actually features crisp canvas layers, bathed in grey shades, which gives the feeling of the Air Max model wearing its own jeans again.

Sure, it's not Levi's or made of denim at all. But it's still a clean and textural take on the classic Air Max model.

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And it's not alone. Nike has introduced a few other canvas Air Max 95 sneakers in recent weeks, including a cream colorway and a black version. It's safe to say that Nike's getting its Big Bubble sneaker sorted for the fall season.

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I mean, It's already getting in the Christmas mood with the Jordan Brand.

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But for those prepping their rotations for next season, the denim-style Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Smoke Grey" sneakers are now available on Nike's website for $190.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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