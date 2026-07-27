No Levi's Here. Nike’s Air Max Is a Delicious “Denim” Dream on Its Own

Nike's "Smoke Grey" Air Max 95 sneaker looks to restore that Levi's feeling.

The brand's latest sneaker essentially nails the "denim" look without denim. It actually features crisp canvas layers, bathed in grey shades, which gives the feeling of the Air Max model wearing its own jeans again.

Sure, it's not Levi's or made of denim at all. But it's still a clean and textural take on the classic Air Max model.

And it's not alone. Nike has introduced a few other canvas Air Max 95 sneakers in recent weeks, including a cream colorway and a black version. It's safe to say that Nike's getting its Big Bubble sneaker sorted for the fall season.

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I mean, It's already getting in the Christmas mood with the Jordan Brand.

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But for those prepping their rotations for next season, the denim-style Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Smoke Grey" sneakers are now available on Nike's website for $190.

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