Nike’s Laziest Retro Sneaker Is Also Its Cleanest

Laziness looks good on Nike's Blazer (very complimentary).

A new version of the classic sneaker has surfaced: the Nike Blazy. (No relation to Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy. Although a Chanel x Nike sneaker would be a dream.)

The Blazy is essentially a "lazy" Blazer sneaker, which features a deliberately worn-down heel that makes the sneaker lean back. More like, kick back.

It's a little strange, for sure. But it's also very clean, offering minimalist uppers wrapped in stylish textures like sturdy canvas, suede, and leather. Nike has even released the model in three nice colorways: black, off-white, and green, all of which are expected to release on the brand's website during the fall.

Nike's Blazer sneaker has been working hard since the 1970s, going from making moves on the basketball court to becoming just as big in skate culture. Let's also not forget its streetwear era, where big names like Off-White™ and sacai were giving it stylish spins.

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It deserves to be lazy, honestly.

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