New Balance’s Dunk-Coded Skate Shoe Is a Chill Guy

How to make a calm flex out of New Balance's 480 skate shoe? Add incense.

The latest pairs from New Balance's Numeric line don't come with their own incense (that would be cool, though). It's named after the sticks that release soothing aromas when burned. It even arrives in this satisfying beige color, which gives it a similar woody vibe as incense.

New Balance pairs the "Incense" color scheme with admittedly luxe materials like leather and suede. The results are a New Balance 480 skate sneaker that looks almost too nice to scuff up.

However, it's forever session-ready, equipped with comfy Fuelcell foam and grippy gum rubber soles, plus ample padding around the collar.

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It's truly Dunk-coded in the sense that it's both fashionable and skate-able, like the Nike Dunk. The New Balance 480 comes in a variety of color options, ranging from calm all-black options to colorful duck-inspired versions.

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The "Incense" skate shoes take the cake for the most soothing pairs yet.

And good news: they're now up for grabs on New Balance's website for $105.

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