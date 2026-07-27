Converse’s Next Luxurious Vibram-Soled Sneaker Smiles Back

Converse's next First String sneaker is a luxe snack that smiles back. Welcome back, Jack Purcell.

This isn't your normal revival, either. Converse has essentially rebuilt the model from scratch, having tweaked a few things and added in the classic First String fixings.

Indeed, like with other models from the line, the Jack Purcells feature top-tier leather uppers. And it also sports Converse's CX foam, Nike Air, and Vibram rubber underfoot, promising a high-end ride that's not only durable but super comfy.

Converse has updated some of its signature touches, for the better, of course. But it still has a lot of Jack Purcell-ness, down to the "smile" on the toe cap.

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The Jack Purcell never truly went away. We've certainly felt the model's presence in Converse's fashion collaborations and even its in-line skate models (dress shoes, too). But the First String release looks to be the first proper (and luxe) revival of the Jack Purcell.

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The First String Jack Purcell sneaker is scheduled to drop on September 8 on Converse's website. It will land in white and green colorways.

And there's more where that came from. In a press release, Converse says that it'll release "additional styles" later this year.

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