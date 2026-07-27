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Converse’s Next Luxurious Vibram-Soled Sneaker Smiles Back

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Converse's next First String sneaker is a luxe snack that smiles back. Welcome back, Jack Purcell.

This isn't your normal revival, either. Converse has essentially rebuilt the model from scratch, having tweaked a few things and added in the classic First String fixings.

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Indeed, like with other models from the line, the Jack Purcells feature top-tier leather uppers. And it also sports Converse's CX foam, Nike Air, and Vibram rubber underfoot, promising a high-end ride that's not only durable but super comfy.

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Converse has updated some of its signature touches, for the better, of course. But it still has a lot of Jack Purcell-ness, down to the "smile" on the toe cap.

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The Jack Purcell never truly went away. We've certainly felt the model's presence in Converse's fashion collaborations and even its in-line skate models (dress shoes, too). But the First String release looks to be the first proper (and luxe) revival of the Jack Purcell.

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The First String Jack Purcell sneaker is scheduled to drop on September 8 on Converse's website. It will land in white and green colorways.

And there's more where that came from. In a press release, Converse says that it'll release "additional styles" later this year.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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