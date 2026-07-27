Jordan’s Chocolate-Covered Sneaker Tastes Better Over a Campfire

The Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" might be its most mouthwatering AJ3 yet.

Sure, the name "Fireside" doesn't sound the most appetizing. However, the newest Jordan 3 is quite delectable, design-wise. It comes decked out in "Velvet Brown" leather, alongside matching brown soles and elephant prints. Nike offsets the chocolatey browns with some cream-white laces and branding moments. It also comes with bubblegum pink shoelaces, which only add to the sweet flavor.

These Air Jordan 3s are toasted to s'mores perfection, honestly. They belong next to the campfire, alongside a bag of marshmallows and graham crackers.

(Please don't eat them, though.)

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The Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" sneakers are expected to drop on October 3 on Nike's website. And believe it or not, this won't be the only tasty sneaker on the streets during the cooler seasons. Nike also has an "Eggnog" Air Jordan 12 in the pipeline.

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Between the butter-yellow steppers and chocolate-covered shoes of the world, sneakers are more delicious than ever.

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