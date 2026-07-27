Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Jordan’s Chocolate-Covered Sneaker Tastes Better Over a Campfire

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" might be its most mouthwatering AJ3 yet.

Sure, the name "Fireside" doesn't sound the most appetizing. However, the newest Jordan 3 is quite delectable, design-wise. It comes decked out in "Velvet Brown" leather, alongside matching brown soles and elephant prints. Nike offsets the chocolatey browns with some cream-white laces and branding moments. It also comes with bubblegum pink shoelaces, which only add to the sweet flavor.

Shop Jordan
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

These Air Jordan 3s are toasted to s'mores perfection, honestly. They belong next to the campfire, alongside a bag of marshmallows and graham crackers.

(Please don't eat them, though.)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" sneakers are expected to drop on October 3 on Nike's website. And believe it or not, this won't be the only tasty sneaker on the streets during the cooler seasons. Nike also has an "Eggnog" Air Jordan 12 in the pipeline.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Between the butter-yellow steppers and chocolate-covered shoes of the world, sneakers are more delicious than ever.

Shop Jordan

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • No Levi's Here. Nike’s Air Max Is a Delicious “Denim” Dream on Its Own
  • Nike’s Laziest Retro Sneaker Is Also Its Cleanest
  • Nike’s Strangest Air Max Is a Blackout With a Blue Pulse
  • Nike’s Sharp Suede Skate Sneaker Is Bad to the (Light) Bone
  • Nike’s Quirky Mesh Slip-on Is an Outfit Repeater
What To Read Next
  • New Balance’s Dunk-Coded Skate Shoe Is a Chill Guy
  • Converse’s Next Luxurious Vibram-Soled Sneaker Smiles Back
  • Jordan’s Chocolate-Covered Sneaker Tastes Better Over a Campfire
  • No Levi's Here. Nike’s Air Max Is a Delicious “Denim” Dream on Its Own
  • Nike’s Laziest Retro Sneaker Is Also Its Cleanest
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now