Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Two Out of Four Bruce Waynes Recommend Giant Cargo Shorts

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

A man wearing cargo shorts is a man of mystery. What's he carrying around that's so important he needs extra pockets? Why couldn't he fit it into his normal pockets? In this way, cargo shorts-wearing dudes are a lot like Batman, which is a sentence I'm sure has not ever been used before.

But, then again, why else would two out of our four contemporary Bruce Waynes step out in big, baggy cargo shorts?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

I guess we'd have to ask Christian Bale, who just joined the club founded by Robert Pattinson earlier this summer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

It was mid-July when we were introduced to Robert Pattinson's immense... short-pants? It doesn't feel right to call them shorts because the term "shorts" implies something not huge. But they're huge. And they're awe-inspiring.

Pattinson hasn't quite hit Kevin Smith jorts-tier proportions, admittedly, but he's getting there.

Perhaps he can give Christian Bale a little help in adjusting to king-size cargo shorts as Christopher Nolan's Bruce Wayne is still stuck on the relatively normal (but still plenty big) pairs.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Bale was seen on November 22 in Brentwood, picking up some Kleenex at a local CVS store (celebrities! They're just like us!) and letting us know that he, like Pattinson, is all in on cargo shorts.

Sounds trivial? Well, it is. But it's also funny that some of the world's most handsome leading men who have access to enough money, fashion brands, and stylists to get themselves some cooler shorts are still in their cargo short phase.

Though I must admit that Pattinson's cargos transcend the conventions of your average cargo short.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem likely that the cargo club is gonna get much bigger. Pattinson and Bale's fellow contemporary Batmen, Ben Affleck and George Clooney, are barely seen in shorts, let alone any of the cargo variety.

Affleck does enjoy a cargo pant, mind you, but that's as close as we're gonna get.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Still, there's a free idea for whoever's producing the inevitable Batman sequel that puts all four contemporary Bruce Waynes in the same room. You're welcome.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
VEJA x BerlinMen's Calf Leather Minotaur Beige
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Marine SerreOrganic Cotton Ribbed Boxers Beige
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • We Found The Best Overshirts to See You Through Spring and Summer So You Don't Have To
  • These Ain't Your Average Check Shorts — They're Literally Bigger & Better
  • Two Titans of Japanese Streetwear Finally Meet on a Sneaker Two Decades Too Late
  • A Bruce Wayne-Level Timepiece Built With NASA-Level Materials
  • The Great Air Jordan 3 Wears a Super Crisp Pair of "Lucky Shorts"
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now