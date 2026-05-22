Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Fashion's Freakiest Leather Label Got Into Ceramics

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Hender Scheme
1 / 4

A tiny DIY piggybank, the interior of a Lexus electric car, every individual block in a Jenga game… All the weird and wonderful leather goods rolling out of Hender Scheme’s workshop naturally raise the question: What won't they wrap in sumptuous leather? Turns out, the brand draws the line at ceramics.

Hender Scheme’s newest release is a collaboration with NOTA&design, a decade-old maker of elegant pottery and home goods. The idea, according to Hender Scheme, is to reinterpret “each other’s materials,” resulting in a small round coaster and a wall-hanging plant pot made of Hender Scheme’s signature vegetable-tanned ecru leather.

Shop Hender Scheme
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Meanwhile, the matching cups, plates, clocks, and various bowls are all ceramic and made by NOTA&design, although they’re in the same light tan color as Hender Scheme’s leather. Forking through pasta on a leather bowl? That’s ridiculous even by Hender Scheme’s standards, although the brand does have specialty leather stools and tables for eating on. 

Hender Scheme built its reputation by recreating classic sneakers in high-grade leather, producing pricey mono-material “Air Jordans” and dad shoe classics. However, big-name collaborations with labels like The North Face and bizarre goods like an all-leather puzzle helped add more fuel to label’s fire, establishing it as the defacto leather atelier of a certain sect of streetwear types. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But only last month, I was bemoaning how Hender Schemes' irony-laden objects and big-name link-ups had quietened down in recent years. Then, bam, in came collaborations with BEAMS and New Era, both dropping on the same day. And now, the brand is releasing leather (and leather-looking) homeware again. Japan’s wildest leathermaker is so back.

Shop Homeware
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Fashion's Favorite Hat Out-Luxed Itself
  • The Sudden, Shoe-Free Return of Hender Scheme
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • Leather Bags? Tired. Leather Bags Made of Truck Tarps? Wired
  • Hender Scheme x Pendleton Is as Wonderfully Wooly as It Is Leathery
What To Read Next
  • New Balance's Brand New Baby Blue Loafer Is Summer Fridays as a Shoe
  • Smart Glasses Are Getting Swaggy
  • Bad Bunny's Beautiful Red adidas Sneaker Feels Like Summer
  • Over Being Flat, adidas’ Tokyo Sneaker Becomes a Thicc Runner
  • New Balance’s Dad-ish Mary Jane Sneaker Is Extra Beautiful in Beige
  • Nike’s Brightest Air Max Skate Sneaker Knows (Tennis) Ball
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now