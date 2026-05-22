Fashion's Freakiest Leather Label Got Into Ceramics

A tiny DIY piggybank, the interior of a Lexus electric car, every individual block in a Jenga game… All the weird and wonderful leather goods rolling out of Hender Scheme’s workshop naturally raise the question: What won't they wrap in sumptuous leather? Turns out, the brand draws the line at ceramics.

Hender Scheme’s newest release is a collaboration with NOTA&design, a decade-old maker of elegant pottery and home goods. The idea, according to Hender Scheme, is to reinterpret “each other’s materials,” resulting in a small round coaster and a wall-hanging plant pot made of Hender Scheme’s signature vegetable-tanned ecru leather.

Meanwhile, the matching cups, plates, clocks, and various bowls are all ceramic and made by NOTA&design, although they’re in the same light tan color as Hender Scheme’s leather. Forking through pasta on a leather bowl? That’s ridiculous even by Hender Scheme’s standards, although the brand does have specialty leather stools and tables for eating on.

Hender Scheme built its reputation by recreating classic sneakers in high-grade leather, producing pricey mono-material “Air Jordans” and dad shoe classics. However, big-name collaborations with labels like The North Face and bizarre goods like an all-leather puzzle helped add more fuel to label’s fire, establishing it as the defacto leather atelier of a certain sect of streetwear types.

But only last month, I was bemoaning how Hender Schemes' irony-laden objects and big-name link-ups had quietened down in recent years. Then, bam, in came collaborations with BEAMS and New Era, both dropping on the same day. And now, the brand is releasing leather (and leather-looking) homeware again. Japan’s wildest leathermaker is so back.

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