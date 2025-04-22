Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

You Have Jeans for Working, These Are Jeans for Marathon Running

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Jorts and a denim jacket, a full Canadian tuxedo. This type of matchy outfit is a faux-pas for some, a fashion statement for others, but never has it been considered appropriate athletic wear. That is until Ciele Athletics gets involved. 

A Canadian label sculpting hi-tech running gear, Ciele’s latest drop consists of a full denim uniform (there are even several hats to go with the Canadian tux) that’s specially crafted for running. 

Shop Ciele Athletics
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s newly developed fabric, Sorino C/H, is engineered for performance. It is a hemp cotton blend 7.5oz denim upgraded through a small touch of spandex making it stretchy enough to be comfortable while running.

And since this is denim, its dark indigo hue will slowly fade and pick up a new patina with wear and tear. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

However, it must be noted that while the hi-tech denim is more durable than it’s other fabrics, it comes with more weight: A pair of the brand’s WRKShorts crafted from its COOLmatic fabric weighs just 62 grams while the denim version weighs in at 384 grams. 

Its heaviness is one of the many reasons why denim hasn’t widely used in running gear. In fact, the concept of wearing jeans for a marathon is so absurd that Truett Hanes, Guinnes world record holder for the most pull ups in 24 hours, racked up tens of million of views earlier this year on a video of him completing a Marathon in an impressive 2 hours, 42 minutes wearing blue slim fit jeans.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Ciele isn’t endorsing that kind of stunt, its denim collection, available now from the Canadian label’s website, has been carefully developed for sports. And it’s not the only buzzy runwear label interested in pushing the limited of denim, Satisfy recently created a rock climbing collection with Levi’s transforming vintage 501 jeans into climbing gear. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The denim of yesteryear was workwear, the denim of the future is sportswear.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEPatchwork Jacket
$1,000.00
Available in:
LXL
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Acne StudiosTwill Trousers
$605.00
Available in:
464850

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • icebreaker Is Running Wild At The Speed Project
    • Culture
    • sponsored
  • Nike's "Denim" Air Max Skate Shoe Isn't What You'd Expect — It's Better
    • Sneakers
  • A.P.C. & Brain Dead Have Done It All. But a Canadian Tux? (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Etched Denim, a G-STAR Collection Inspired by Rembrandt
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Denim, Graffiti & Raves: Gerrit Jacob Brings ‘90s Berlin Back to Life
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Over 40 Years Later, CDG’s Staff Jackets Haven’t Lost Their Cool
    • Style
  • Menswear Doing the Most with the Least — Carbon, That Is
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Even Pre-Thrashed, the Jordan "Skate Shoe" Is a Serious Beige Stunner
    • Sneakers
  • "Croc" adidas? Absurd — In a Good Way
    • Sneakers
  • You Have Jeans for Working, These Are Jeans for Marathon Running
    • Style
  • The Beauty of the Bean Bag
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now