You Have Jeans for Working, These Are Jeans for Marathon Running

Jorts and a denim jacket, a full Canadian tuxedo. This type of matchy outfit is a faux-pas for some, a fashion statement for others, but never has it been considered appropriate athletic wear. That is until Ciele Athletics gets involved.

A Canadian label sculpting hi-tech running gear, Ciele’s latest drop consists of a full denim uniform (there are even several hats to go with the Canadian tux) that’s specially crafted for running.

It’s newly developed fabric, Sorino C/H, is engineered for performance. It is a hemp cotton blend 7.5oz denim upgraded through a small touch of spandex making it stretchy enough to be comfortable while running.

Ciele Athletic

And since this is denim, its dark indigo hue will slowly fade and pick up a new patina with wear and tear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

However, it must be noted that while the hi-tech denim is more durable than it’s other fabrics, it comes with more weight: A pair of the brand’s WRKShorts crafted from its COOLmatic fabric weighs just 62 grams while the denim version weighs in at 384 grams.

Its heaviness is one of the many reasons why denim hasn’t widely used in running gear. In fact, the concept of wearing jeans for a marathon is so absurd that Truett Hanes, Guinnes world record holder for the most pull ups in 24 hours, racked up tens of million of views earlier this year on a video of him completing a Marathon in an impressive 2 hours, 42 minutes wearing blue slim fit jeans.

Ciele isn’t endorsing that kind of stunt, its denim collection, available now from the Canadian label’s website, has been carefully developed for sports. And it’s not the only buzzy runwear label interested in pushing the limited of denim, Satisfy recently created a rock climbing collection with Levi’s transforming vintage 501 jeans into climbing gear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The denim of yesteryear was workwear, the denim of the future is sportswear.