Kendall Jenner Made the Canadian Tuxedo Quiet Luxury

Even the hardest-to-style fashion phenomena are no match for Kendall Jenner, who can pull off everything from flip flops to a tucked-in trench coat.

Next on the model's hit list? The Canadian Tuxedo, once considered a faux pas.

A little history lesson: The term originated when Bing Crosby was denied service at the Hotel Vancouver for wearing a denim jacket and blue jeans — a combo seen as déclassé at the time.

Levis quickly turned the incident into a marketing opportunity and designed the singer and actor a custom suit made out of denim. Crosby fondly named it the Canadian Tuxedo.

While denim-on-denim never quite crossed over into the mainstream, the look has had some memorable red carpet moments. Britney Spears wore a denim gown and matching jean purse to the 2001 American Music Awards, and Julia Fox has stepped out in several all-jean looks over the years.

Of course, the aforementioned were largely examples of "stunt dressing" — they didn't do much to prove that, when styled correctly, the Canadian Tuxedo can be understated.

Luckily, Jenner is here to redeem denim dressing. Over the weekend, the model was spotted in New York City in a dark-wash denim jacket and a pair of relaxed, straight-leg jeans in a matching shade of indigo.

Paired with a white T-shirt, brown leather loafers, and a cognac-colored Hermès Kelly bag, Jenner's take on the Canadian Tuxedo was less yeehaw, more quiet luxury.

Considering Jenner's penchant for The Row, Bottega Veneta, and Phoebe Philo, it's not exactly surprising that she managed to steer the Canadian Tuxedo into stealth wealth territory.

Succession-heads, take note.