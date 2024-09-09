Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Kendall Jenner Made the Canadian Tuxedo Quiet Luxury

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Even the hardest-to-style fashion phenomena are no match for Kendall Jenner, who can pull off everything from flip flops to a tucked-in trench coat.

Next on the model's hit list? The Canadian Tuxedo, once considered a faux pas.

A little history lesson: The term originated when Bing Crosby was denied service at the Hotel Vancouver for wearing a denim jacket and blue jeans — a combo seen as déclassé at the time.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Levis quickly turned the incident into a marketing opportunity and designed the singer and actor a custom suit made out of denim. Crosby fondly named it the Canadian Tuxedo.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

While denim-on-denim never quite crossed over into the mainstream, the look has had some memorable red carpet moments. Britney Spears wore a denim gown and matching jean purse to the 2001 American Music Awards, and Julia Fox has stepped out in several all-jean looks over the years.

Of course, the aforementioned were largely examples of "stunt dressing" — they didn't do much to prove that, when styled correctly, the Canadian Tuxedo can be understated.

Luckily, Jenner is here to redeem denim dressing. Over the weekend, the model was spotted in New York City in a dark-wash denim jacket and a pair of relaxed, straight-leg jeans in a matching shade of indigo.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Paired with a white T-shirt, brown leather loafers, and a cognac-colored Hermès Kelly bag, Jenner's take on the Canadian Tuxedo was less yeehaw, more quiet luxury.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Considering Jenner's penchant for The Row, Bottega Veneta, and Phoebe Philo, it's not exactly surprising that she managed to steer the Canadian Tuxedo into stealth wealth territory.

Succession-heads, take note.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

SalomonACS + Seasonal Asphalt/Black/Falcon
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
PattaPeewee Sports Jersey Mystical
$120.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Our LegacyPast Scarf Black
$165.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Taylor Russell's Acting Chops Are Rivaled Only By Her Style
    • Style
  • Kendall Jenner Is a Walking Ad For a Stealth Wealth Sleeper Hit
    • Style
  • Tinashe’s ‘Freak’-y Outfit Is Unmatchable
    • Style
  • Rihanna Ain't Sick But Her Post-Met Gala Outfit Is
    • Style
  • Was Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner's Morning-After Actually a Genius Advertisement?
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Ralph Lauren Spring 2025 Isn't a Collection: It's a World (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Nike's New Extra Chonky Air Max Sneaker Is Already Olympian-Approved
    • Sneakers
  • Kendall Jenner Made the Canadian Tuxedo Quiet Luxury
    • Style
  • Sandy Liang Went Incognito Princess for SS25 (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Salomon’s Techy Mountain Shoe Gets a Subtly Stylish Upgrade
    • Style
  • The Best High-Quality Blank Sweats in Streetwear And Beyond
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now