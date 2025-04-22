Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Over 40 Years Later, CDG’s Staff Jackets Haven’t Lost Their Cool

Written by Tom Barker in Style

The most enduring garment from COMME des GARÇONS’ Fall/Winter 1984 collection never walked the runway. Instead, it was a coat made for the staff who worked on the collection.

While exact details are scant, Rei Kawakubo began making specialists coats for her CDG staff in the ‘80s, printed with block letters indicating the season they were working on. It was only ever meant for the staff, but slowly it became highly sought-after. 

Shop COMME des GARÇONS
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And as second hand prices ramped up (some of the OG jackets sell at four figures price tags), COMME des GARÇONS began reissuing the now-grailed outerwear as part of its CDG sub-label.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A more affordable line of graphic-heavy streetwear-leaning staples (combined with regular collaborations) CDG is reissuing the staff bomber jacket from the Fall/Winter 1984 collection once again. However, this time, with pink lettering. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Plus, there is a matching mesh T-shirt, backpack, and scarf all adorned with the same hot pink lettering. Meanwhile, other graphic staples — including CDG’s ever-popular coaches jacket and tops honoring that ‘84/85 collection — come in the typical monochrome CDG color palette.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The full drop will be available exclusively from a pop-up store on the third floor of Hankyu Umeda Main Store in Osaka, Japan. The pop-up will be open from April 26 to May 20, available only in-store.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Without being as exclusive as those original 1984 bomber jackets, these pink-embellished in-store only releases are still a very limited piece of CDG memorabilia. 

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEPatchwork Jacket
$1,000.00
Available in:
LXL
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Acne StudiosTwill Trousers
$605.00
Available in:
464850

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From Nike to Saucony, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Seven Years Later, Union LA's Incredible Jordan Sneakers Burst Back
    • Sneakers
  • 35 Years Later, Nike's Fine "Black Metallic" Jordan Shoe Still Shines Bright
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • A Simple Guide On The Only Jackets You Need For Fall 2025
    • Style
  • Carhartt Literally Flipped the Script on Its Best Jacket
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Over 40 Years Later, CDG’s Staff Jackets Haven’t Lost Their Cool
    • Style
  • Menswear Doing the Most with the Least — Carbon, That Is
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Even Pre-Thrashed, the Jordan "Skate Shoe" Is a Serious Beige Stunner
    • Sneakers
  • "Croc" adidas? Absurd — In a Good Way
    • Sneakers
  • You Have Jeans for Working, These Are Jeans for Marathon Running
    • Style
  • The Beauty of the Bean Bag
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now