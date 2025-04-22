Over 40 Years Later, CDG’s Staff Jackets Haven’t Lost Their Cool

The most enduring garment from COMME des GARÇONS’ Fall/Winter 1984 collection never walked the runway. Instead, it was a coat made for the staff who worked on the collection.

While exact details are scant, Rei Kawakubo began making specialists coats for her CDG staff in the ‘80s, printed with block letters indicating the season they were working on. It was only ever meant for the staff, but slowly it became highly sought-after.

And as second hand prices ramped up (some of the OG jackets sell at four figures price tags), COMME des GARÇONS began reissuing the now-grailed outerwear as part of its CDG sub-label.

A more affordable line of graphic-heavy streetwear-leaning staples (combined with regular collaborations) CDG is reissuing the staff bomber jacket from the Fall/Winter 1984 collection once again. However, this time, with pink lettering.

Plus, there is a matching mesh T-shirt, backpack, and scarf all adorned with the same hot pink lettering. Meanwhile, other graphic staples — including CDG’s ever-popular coaches jacket and tops honoring that ‘84/85 collection — come in the typical monochrome CDG color palette.

The full drop will be available exclusively from a pop-up store on the third floor of Hankyu Umeda Main Store in Osaka, Japan. The pop-up will be open from April 26 to May 20, available only in-store.

Without being as exclusive as those original 1984 bomber jackets, these pink-embellished in-store only releases are still a very limited piece of CDG memorabilia.