Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Quiet Luxury but Make It a Leather New Balance Dad Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

With help from COMME des GARÇONS, New Balance's 509 sneaker elevated its construction and doubled down on its dadcore.

COMME des GARÇONS's HOMME's New Balance 509 swaps out its techy mesh look for something a little more luxurious and extra dad-worthy.

The results are basically the ultimate "quiet luxury" dad shoes.

The collaborative pairs look even more classic now, thanks to some yellowing and other "aged" finishes. They also feature new leather touches on the uppers, alongside some shiny details and CdG Homme and 509 branding.

The New Balance 509 sneaker is one of the latest sneakers to be pulled from the vault and dusted off for revival. And it's already seen some admirable makeovers, including fiery red suede versions. Now, CdG's giving it the luxury refresh it deserves.

HOMME's New Balance sneakers are just one of many collabs coming from the CdG universe this season. The brand and its many sub-labels have also cooked up pattern-heavy Nike Field Generals, New Balance 471, and Nike Air Rejuven8 collab.

A few of these anticipated shoes have already landed. Now, it's time for the dad shoe.

The New Balances, which comes in white and grey colorways, are scheduled to drop on October 17 at COMME des GARÇONS stores.

