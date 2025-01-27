Junya Watanabe's Slim FW25 New Balance Sneaker Already Looks Classic

Junya Watanabe MAN's Fall/Winter 2025 collection leaned into a classic Americana feel, right down to the New Balance sneaker collaboration.

On January 24, the menswear brand debuted its newest collection at Paris Fashion Week, featuring plaid flannels, denim, and rugged jackets. The line evoked new takes on the ever-so-popular workwear trend, plus new collaborations with brands like Levi's and Filson.

Notably, the Junya Watanabe MAN presentation was complete with a new, well, New Balance team-up. For FW25, the pairing joined forces to reimagine the 471 sneaker.

The New Balance 471, seen in both gray and navy on the runway, looks a lot like the athletic brand's 327 model. It boasts a similar slim silhouette, exaggerated logo, and an overarching retro feel.

Junya Watanabe keeps up its fashion week tradition of seriously stacked collaborations, including New Balance linkups. During the Spring/Summer 2025 show, the brand put a spin on New Balance's Minimus UX200L.

The year before, during the Fall/Winter 2024 collection show, Junya Watanabe showcased the game-changing New Balance 1906R loafer, which helped normalize wild sneaker-loafer hybrids.

Junya Watanabe FW25 takes a bit less futuristic and more classic approach, with the 471 sneakers right at the center of it all.

Now, we just have to wait for the fall release.