New Balance’s Ridiculously Cozy Dad Clog Has UGG Flavor

The mule plot just thickened as New Balance's Rover clog enters the chat.

New Balance's Rover is essentially the brand's latest clog model, featuring cozy suede uppers, buckles, and a stacked cushioned sole. It's honestly like Birkenstock's Boston clog meets UGG (particularly its PeakMod model) meets a New Balance dad shoe.

It could even pass as a very, very distant relative of the Air Jordan Mule, given they both share extra-chunked soles and slip-on energy.

Like some of the other slipper styles, New Balance's Rover was made to be an everyday kind of shoe. It's even got a slightly outdoorsy edge. But the trails may not be ready for the Rover and its literal larger-than-life personality. The streets? Absolutely.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

New Balance's Rover debuted earlier this year as another overseas-exclusive model. It joins the likes of New Balance's Breeze Mary Janes and its Kave sandals, other cool shoes that are hard to come by.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While the Rover sold out at New Balance, it is still available at a handful of overseas stores. It comes in three colorways, including beige and black, which retail for around $100.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.