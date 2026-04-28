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New Balance’s Ridiculously Cozy Dad Clog Has UGG Flavor

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The mule plot just thickened as New Balance's Rover clog enters the chat.

New Balance's Rover is essentially the brand's latest clog model, featuring cozy suede uppers, buckles, and a stacked cushioned sole. It's honestly like Birkenstock's Boston clog meets UGG (particularly its PeakMod model) meets a New Balance dad shoe.

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It could even pass as a very, very distant relative of the Air Jordan Mule, given they both share extra-chunked soles and slip-on energy.

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Like some of the other slipper styles, New Balance's Rover was made to be an everyday kind of shoe. It's even got a slightly outdoorsy edge. But the trails may not be ready for the Rover and its literal larger-than-life personality. The streets? Absolutely.

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New Balance's Rover debuted earlier this year as another overseas-exclusive model. It joins the likes of New Balance's Breeze Mary Janes and its Kave sandals, other cool shoes that are hard to come by.

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While the Rover sold out at New Balance, it is still available at a handful of overseas stores. It comes in three colorways, including beige and black, which retail for around $100.

Shop New Balance
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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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