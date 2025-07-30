A Historic Collaboration for UK Culture

The pioneering UK grime collective Boy Better Know (BBK) is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a limited-edition clothing collaboration. And who better for the job than Corteiz?

The biggest name to emerge in UK streetwear this decade, Corteiz is a brand with a deep love for grime music. Last year, the label released a collaboration with Simon Wheetley, the photographer who’s documented the London grime scene since its founding days. It even financially supported Wheetley in rereleasing his long-sold-out authoritative photobook on the subculture.

Now, Corteiz is linking up with the collective that's shaped the sound of grime over the past two decades.

In UK rap, BBK are nothing short of legendary and this collaboration is the first of its kind for the group.

Those tapped into all things Corteiz and its founder, Clint Ogbenna, will have already seen the easter eggs.

First, Ogbenna wore a BBK x Corteiz tracksuit last summer ahead of the Champions League final. Then, early into July 2025, the whole BBK collective stepped out head-to-toe in its collaborative Cortiez collection at London’s Wireless festival. But the official announcement fittingly came in the form of a BBK freestyle video.

The 20th anniversary freestyle features grime hall-of-famers and founding BBK members Skepta, JME, Frisco, Jammer, and Shorty. And they’re all kitted out in the Corteiz collaboration.

A staple piece of BBK merch, the Boy Better Know T-shirt, is resurrected with Corteiz's logo for this limited-edition drop. Meanwhile, two of Corteiz’s staple tracksuits are given the BBK treatment through custom branding.

But this collection goes beyond co-branding each party's signature items. A mesh T-shirt, for instance, is printed with a photo of Skepta in full clown face paint (taken from the music video for Too Many Man) and the rapper's signature Lake Elsinore New Era cap makes an appearance.

Over a year after it was first previewed by Corteiz’s founder, the BBK collaboration is officially releasing. However, as is typical for the brand, it hasn’t given away the exact release details.

All we know so far is that a historic BBK x Corteiz drop will arrive sometime this week.

