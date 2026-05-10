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MENACE Just Made the Ultimate adidas Mom Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Sometimes words aren't enough to describe the remarkable woman we call "mom." Sometimes a pretty pink Superstar speaks volumes instead.

Through MENACE's "Old Rose" adidas Superstar collaboration, founder Steven Mena finds a new way to give his mother her flowers, her favorite ones, at that. His adidas sneakers are a rose-colored "thank you" to the strong woman who raised him and made countless sacrifices to make his dreams a reality. MENACE itself wouldn't have been possible without his mother's support.

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The Los Angeles brand's pink Superstar lands with sumptuous suede uppers, stitched bandana patterns, and patchwork details. It includes other familiar vintage-style finishes that play on the brand's signature workwear-coded designs. It also speaks directly to the courageous journeys of immigrant parents.

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"This story all started with the 'Heirlooms' colorway back in October, and this is a continuation of that journey. The shoe is designed to look a little patched up and worn down, with subtle paisley hits and that mattress-inspired sock liner," Mena tells Highsnobiety.

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"It's a living embodiment of a hard road. None of this was given; it was all earned. I wanted to bring that feeling to life through the product and through the narrative films I directed around it. This wasn't a shoe made to dwell on the struggles our communities have endured. It was made to honor them, not exploit them. I believe we did just that."

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In celebrating his mother, MENACE naturally turned its "Old Rose" Superstars in the ultimate Mother's Day weekend celebration. It all started with a flower pop-up on May 9, which included matcha sips and complimentary flowers (if you showed up with your mom). It not only served as a chance to cop the latest sneakers but also experience the story in real time.

The MENACE x adidas Superstar "Old Rose" shoes already released through adidas' CONFIRMED app. But they'll be dropping on MENACE's website on May 10 (Mother's Day) for $180.

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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