MENACE Just Made the Ultimate adidas Mom Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)

Sometimes words aren't enough to describe the remarkable woman we call "mom." Sometimes a pretty pink Superstar speaks volumes instead.

Through MENACE's "Old Rose" adidas Superstar collaboration, founder Steven Mena finds a new way to give his mother her flowers, her favorite ones, at that. His adidas sneakers are a rose-colored "thank you" to the strong woman who raised him and made countless sacrifices to make his dreams a reality. MENACE itself wouldn't have been possible without his mother's support.

The Los Angeles brand's pink Superstar lands with sumptuous suede uppers, stitched bandana patterns, and patchwork details. It includes other familiar vintage-style finishes that play on the brand's signature workwear-coded designs. It also speaks directly to the courageous journeys of immigrant parents.

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"This story all started with the 'Heirlooms' colorway back in October, and this is a continuation of that journey. The shoe is designed to look a little patched up and worn down, with subtle paisley hits and that mattress-inspired sock liner," Mena tells Highsnobiety.

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"It's a living embodiment of a hard road. None of this was given; it was all earned. I wanted to bring that feeling to life through the product and through the narrative films I directed around it. This wasn't a shoe made to dwell on the struggles our communities have endured. It was made to honor them, not exploit them. I believe we did just that."

In celebrating his mother, MENACE naturally turned its "Old Rose" Superstars in the ultimate Mother's Day weekend celebration. It all started with a flower pop-up on May 9, which included matcha sips and complimentary flowers (if you showed up with your mom). It not only served as a chance to cop the latest sneakers but also experience the story in real time.

The MENACE x adidas Superstar "Old Rose" shoes already released through adidas' CONFIRMED app. But they'll be dropping on MENACE's website on May 10 (Mother's Day) for $180.

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