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Nike's Ultra Sleek Knitted Dad Sneaker Is an Undetectable Show-Off

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike knows you don’t mess with a good thing, just make it lighter, sharper, and a little bit slyer. 

The LD-1000 Flyknit brings a 70s runner into the now, ditching any nostalgia trip for a take that’s quietly clever.

shop nike ld-1000

Same old-school mood, but the Flyknit upper keeps things breezy and the all-white palette feels just right. No shouty Swoosh, just a whisper, in texture, not color. This is the sneaker equivalent of a pair of perfected linen pants. 

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Besides the crisp white base, you get a flash of orange on the tongue for a hit of personality, and a gum outsole that’s more wink than flex. Call it tech if you want, but the real flex is how little it needs to try.

Nike
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Nike’s no stranger to wild, outlandish colorways, but the LD-1000 Flyknit just slides in, sits pretty, and does what it does best: proves that sometimes the best sneakers don’t need a backstory. Just pure, easy, timeless cool — no fuss, no hype, just Nike knowing exactly when to keep it simple.

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If you’re brave enough to try and attempt to keep these white, we applaud you. The LD-1000 Flyknit is available for $115 on Nike’s website. 

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Patrick Grady
Shopping WriterPatrick reports on emerging trends and drops for Highsnobiety.
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