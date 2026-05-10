Converse's Gorgeously Tanned Slip-On Is Earthy Monochrome Done Right

When you think of Converse, your mind goes to its most successful silhouettes, right? Well, Converse are seemingly aware of this and do a fine job enhancing its already mastered roster.

Say hello to the One Star Suede Mule. Yes, everything we’ve come to love about the One Star, minus its backside.

In typical form, this has all the trademarks and savviness, this time in a luscious brown suede. The magic in a shoe as simple as the One Star is exactly that. Its minimalism. And with Summer on the horizon, the brand is taking things one step further through its regularly updated slip-on models.

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Very rarely do we see Converse shoving bold colors, outrageous designs or OTT collabs down our throats. Something we don’t take for granted enough. Instead, its honorary approach speaks for itself. Clearly, it knows what works and what’s not worth the hassle.

Obviously, all the tech specs from the OG One Star still stand. High-density urethane foam cushioning, and all.

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Heels were always overrated anyway. The One Star Suede Mule is set to be released May 15 on Converse’s website.

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