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Nike's Fab & Flat Fencing Sneaker Is Gorgeously on Guard

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
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Nike's flattest Air Zoom sneaker is on the fence. In a literal sense. Nike's Air Zoom Fencer sneaker is a slimmed-down fencing sneaker that proves there is no domain Nike can't conquer. 

Nike is on top and on guard, all at once.

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The Nike Air Zoom Fencer features a highly flexible forefoot to keep things light on the toes, an important factor during phrase d'armes.

The Poron foam is designed to maximize cushioning despite the lack of any chunk, while its grippy outsole primes the Air Zoom Fencer for maximum surface traction. Now, Nike does super-slim sneakers with regular finesse but the Air Zoom Fencer's slimness is something serious. 

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See, when it comes to fencing, nimbleness is the name of the game, and you can't really do that with a clunky outsole weighing you down. 

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The Air Zoom Fencer, available on the Nike website for $217, moves with the foot for swift advances and quick retreats. And it just so happens that this functional thinness aligns with the slim-shoe takeover that's going on right now. 

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Whether it be aged retro runners like Nike's sleek Moon shoe or the razor-sharp First Sight Noir sneaker, Nike knows how to cut weight when need be.

So while the Air Zoom Fencer's flatness is inherently practical, it's also quite on trend. Talk about serendipity.

shop nike here
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Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
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