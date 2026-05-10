In a Sea Of Blues, Nike's Original Sneaker Is Making Waves

Some silhouettes never lose their pulse.

Nike’s Air Max 95 OG is one of those rare sneakers that’s always relevant and never afraid to take up the room it commands.

Anatomy-inspired lines still do the talking, those signature waves ripple down the sides, nodding to the original’s human-body blueprint but dressing it up. But this is an Air Max OG we’re talking about, so you already knew that.

This pair goes all in on contrast. While some iterations call for a monochromatic brief, this one is accented to the max in not one, not two, but three different blue hues. And a hit of green, for good measure.

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Mixed materials keep things interesting, leather, mesh, and suede all working together for that unmistakable 95 texture. Visible Max Air units run the length of the sole, showing off the technology that’s always set this model apart from the crowd.

It wouldn’t be an Air Max without its comfort either. Flex grooves, a low-cut collar, and that plush cushioning make sure these go the distance, and then some.

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The Air Max 95 OG isn’t just a throwback. It’s a reminder: some icons never stop evolving. And thank God for that.

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