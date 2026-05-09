adidas' Tech-Tastic Y2K Mega Runner Is Back From the Future

adidas and Miaou are running it back, and that's very good news. This time, the Los Angeles-based womenswear brand is taking on the king of all retro adidas running sneakers: The Megaride S2.

Despite this collaborative sneaker being a fresh crossover, adidas’ Megaride first released back in the early 2000s.

Based on adidas' OG Megaride, Miaou's upgraded version of this retro runner carries a lot of the same nostalgic charm. Up top, the Megaride S2 wears a caged rubber upper and a zipper shroud that covers the laces, giving the sneaker a techy temperament that's supported by the shoe's half-unit midsole.

The Megaride S2's tunneled half-unit design bolsters the Y2K energy wafting all throughout the sneaker, which will be available on the adidas website for $217, making it look like it came straight from the aughts.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Elsewhere, standard adidas hallmarks remain with a molded Three Stripes at the midfoot, a full leather upper, and a rubber outsole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Miaou's Megaride S2 comes in both a dainty light blue colorway and a chromed-out silver and orange iteration, which further feeds into the Y2K futurism vibe orbiting the chunky sneaker.

The Megaride S2’s beefy, chromecore vibe exists as quite the visual contrast to Miaou's previous adidas collab. Earlier this year, adidas and Miaou released a knee-grazing hybrid shoe that's equal parts sneaker, boot, and ballet flat.

While visual opposites, both of these collaborative shoes highlight the power of a good crossover episode.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.