Introducing the Cast of C.P. Company SS23

C.P. Company is bigger than a brand; it's a community. Season to season, the Italian sportswear masterminds have been looking inwards, seeking out those that drive its cross-continental family forward. For its SS23 campaign, it presents a new cast.

Beginning with the arrival of the FW22 collection, CP has been shining the light on the fans, friends, and archivists that thrive at its core.

Each campaign treatment has put family before all else, diving deep into each individual's unique relationship with the brand in an intimate exploration of CP's global roots.

Following the narrative established in FW22, SS23's campaign further focalizes the intersecting moments of culture and experience at which C.P. Company is at the forefront.

This season's offering welcomes a father and son skate duo, photographer, model, and graphic designer to step into the spotlight to share their stores, all the while sporting flagship styles from the SS23 collection, which is available to shop online now.

The visual offering highlights this season's high flyers, such as the current iteration of Kan-D, a beloved fabrication from within the CP archive that has played a prominent role across seasons and years.

Additional picks include the updated version of the reissued Metropolis Series, including the GORE-TEX 3L Infinitum Belted Coat, alongside the 50 Fili Tr-P jacket constructed in a military-inspired fabrication, and workwear-inspired Ba-Tic Light jacket, an updated, returning favorite from FW22.

There's plenty to digest from within the campaign visuals and the collection at large, but best of all, the stories of the individuals, which you can dive into via C.P. Company.

