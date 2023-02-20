Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Introducing the Cast of C.P. Company SS23

Written by Sam Cole in Style
C.P. Company
1 / 7

C.P. Company is bigger than a brand; it's a community. Season to season, the Italian sportswear masterminds have been looking inwards, seeking out those that drive its cross-continental family forward. For its SS23 campaign, it presents a new cast.

Beginning with the arrival of the FW22 collection, CP has been shining the light on the fans, friends, and archivists that thrive at its core.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Each campaign treatment has put family before all else, diving deep into each individual's unique relationship with the brand in an intimate exploration of CP's global roots.

Following the narrative established in FW22, SS23's campaign further focalizes the intersecting moments of culture and experience at which C.P. Company is at the forefront.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This season's offering welcomes a father and son skate duo, photographer, model, and graphic designer to step into the spotlight to share their stores, all the while sporting flagship styles from the SS23 collection, which is available to shop online now.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The visual offering highlights this season's high flyers, such as the current iteration of Kan-D, a beloved fabrication from within the CP archive that has played a prominent role across seasons and years.

Additional picks include the updated version of the reissued Metropolis Series, including the GORE-TEX 3L Infinitum Belted Coat, alongside the 50 Fili Tr-P jacket constructed in a military-inspired fabrication, and workwear-inspired Ba-Tic Light jacket, an updated, returning favorite from FW22.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There's plenty to digest from within the campaign visuals and the collection at large, but best of all, the stories of the individuals, which you can dive into via C.P. Company.

Image on Highsnobiety
Keen x Engineered GarmentsJASPER II EG MOC WP
$145
Buy at Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
BaebsyAtlas Bookstand Stainless Steel
$50.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
BRAUNGents BN0278 Automatic Watch Black Leather Strap
$635.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Oakley, Bagjack, C.P. Company, ArkAir: Which High-Tech Jacket *Doesn't* Get a Junya Collab?
  • When Skate Brand Meets Italian Sportswear, Denim Outerwear Is Inevitable
  • Fully Waterproof & Slightly Punkish Studded Outerwear For Skaters, By Skaters
  • Patta Channels the Rhythm of the Caribbean For SS25
  • In Ultra-Strong Kevlar, C.P. Company’s Goggle Jacket Is Dakar Race-Ready
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now