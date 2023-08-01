Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Crenshaw Skate Club’s Dunk Collab Is One for the History Books

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

For months, there have been talks and even glimpses at Crenshaw Skate Club's Nike SB Dunk. Now, the long-awaited collaboration is finally upon us.

With Crenshaw Skate Club's first SB Dunk, CSC founder Tobey McIntosh takes fans back to where it all started: Crenshaw, California. Specifically, the collaborative dunk draws inspiration from the neighborhood's Crenshaw Square sign, borrowing its vibrant red and green hues for a distinct pattern atop crackled leather paneling.

Crenshaw Skate Club even has its own reimagined Crenshaw Square sign, showcased as a drawing on one of the custom insole sets.

Elsewhere on the collaborative Dunk's upper, you'll catch moments of smooth, creamy suede topped off with a bright baby blue Swoosh in buttery leather.

Crenshaw Skate Club's SB Dunk is complete with an icy translucent sole that reveals daycare-inspired drawings (similar illustrations also appear on the back of the tongue), nodding to McIntosh's childhood, where he spent most of his time trying out new tricks at Crenshaw Square and Fairfax.

Collaborative tees are expected to join Crenshaw Skate Club's Dunks for the long-awaited release, slated to go down on August 5 at Crenshaw Skate Club's website and select skate shops.

1 / 10

Undoubtedly a match made in skate heaven, Crenshaw Skate Club and Nike SB's team-up is also a full circle moment for McIntosh, whose first pair of skating shoes were SBs, per the founder's Instagram post formally announcing the collaboration.

Crenshaw Skate Club's Dunk is a special one for many reasons. For starters, the shoe is full of meaningful and rather tasteful details referencing both Crenshaw Skate Club and McIntosh's personal story.

Secondly, the collab made history (before even dropping), with McIntosh becoming Nike SB's youngest collaborator...ever.

McIntosh established Crenshaw Skate Club at just 14 years old, aiming to empower inner city skaters and allow them to feel represented in skate culture.

It's been six years since McIntosh launched the brand, and it only continues to blossom, having secured noteworthy team-ups with BBC ICECREAM, Jordan Brand, and Lacoste, to name a few. Now, McIntosh can check Nike SB off its list.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    HOKA's Beefy New Shoe Is a Hiker For the Streets

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The What, When & Where of adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Drops

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Birkenstock Is Worth $8 Billion?!

    Sneakers
  • packable jackets

    The Packable Jacket Is Your Secret Weapon This Season

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    OMEGA & Swatch's MoonSwatch Is Back & More Swiss Than Ever

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Hot Girlfriend Summer: Tracking Lily-Rose Depp & 070 Shake's Date 'Fits

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023