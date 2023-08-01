Crenshaw Skate Club’s Dunk Collab Is One for the History Books

For months, there have been talks and even glimpses at Crenshaw Skate Club's Nike SB Dunk. Now, the long-awaited collaboration is finally upon us.

With Crenshaw Skate Club's first SB Dunk, CSC founder Tobey McIntosh takes fans back to where it all started: Crenshaw, California. Specifically, the collaborative dunk draws inspiration from the neighborhood's Crenshaw Square sign, borrowing its vibrant red and green hues for a distinct pattern atop crackled leather paneling.

Crenshaw Skate Club even has its own reimagined Crenshaw Square sign, showcased as a drawing on one of the custom insole sets.

Elsewhere on the collaborative Dunk's upper, you'll catch moments of smooth, creamy suede topped off with a bright baby blue Swoosh in buttery leather.

Crenshaw Skate Club's SB Dunk is complete with an icy translucent sole that reveals daycare-inspired drawings (similar illustrations also appear on the back of the tongue), nodding to McIntosh's childhood, where he spent most of his time trying out new tricks at Crenshaw Square and Fairfax.

Collaborative tees are expected to join Crenshaw Skate Club's Dunks for the long-awaited release, slated to go down on August 5 at Crenshaw Skate Club's website and select skate shops.

1 / 10 Crenshaw Skate Club Crenshaw Skate Club Crenshaw Skate Club Crenshaw Skate Club Crenshaw Skate Club Crenshaw Skate Club Crenshaw Skate Club Crenshaw Skate Club Crenshaw Skate Club Crenshaw Skate Club

Undoubtedly a match made in skate heaven, Crenshaw Skate Club and Nike SB's team-up is also a full circle moment for McIntosh, whose first pair of skating shoes were SBs, per the founder's Instagram post formally announcing the collaboration.

Crenshaw Skate Club's Dunk is a special one for many reasons. For starters, the shoe is full of meaningful and rather tasteful details referencing both Crenshaw Skate Club and McIntosh's personal story.

Secondly, the collab made history (before even dropping), with McIntosh becoming Nike SB's youngest collaborator...ever.

McIntosh established Crenshaw Skate Club at just 14 years old, aiming to empower inner city skaters and allow them to feel represented in skate culture.

It's been six years since McIntosh launched the brand, and it only continues to blossom, having secured noteworthy team-ups with BBC ICECREAM, Jordan Brand, and Lacoste, to name a few. Now, McIntosh can check Nike SB off its list.